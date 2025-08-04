KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Sunway Lagoon expanded its range of iconic attractions with the launch of the Wild Chase Water Coaster, Malaysia’s first hybrid water coaster, which combines the heart-racing excitement of a roller coaster with the splashing fun of a water slide.

In a statement, Sunway Theme Parks said that the RM30 million investment in the new attraction demonstrates Sunway Lagoon’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences that blend innovation, entertainment, and safety.

According to the statement, the Wild Chase Water Coaster promises family-friendly adventure, allowing guests to speed through over 280 metres of winding tracks while navigating sharp curves, sudden drops and exhilarating water sprays, all set against a lush tropical backdrop.

“The ride is now open daily from 10am to 6pm and closed every Tuesday, except during Malaysian school and public holidays,” read the statement.

The Wild Chase Water Coaster was jointly launched by the Selangor Local Government, Tourism and New Village Development chairman, Datuk Ng Suee Lim and Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Chua Yee Ling recently.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks executive director, Calvin Ho, said that at Sunway Lagoon, they are committed to continuously elevating guest experiences through innovation and world-class attractions.

“The Wild Chase Water Coaster is a testament to this vision, offering coaster-style thrills with splashing fun the whole family can enjoy,” he said.

In the meantime, Ng emphasised the importance of ride safety and regulatory compliance, praising Sunway Lagoon’s proactive collaboration with relevant safety and health authorities to ensure the Wild Chase Water Coaster meets stringent safety standards.

“Attractions like this not only boost international tourism but also set a benchmark for safe, family-friendly entertainment in Malaysia,” he said.

With this latest addition, Sunway Lagoon further solidified its position as Malaysia’s premier multi-park destination, offering visitors an extensive variety of thrilling rides, wildlife encounters and world-class water-based adventures in a single location.

“With a Sunway Lagoon Day Park ticket, guests get exclusive early access to the Sunway Lagoon Night Park starting from 2 pm. That’s 13 hours of continuous fun across seven unique experiences from morning till night,” it said.

Tickets can be purchased via the Sunway Lagoon website or Sunway Super, while the latest updates on upcoming initiatives, exclusive collaborations, and immersive experiences are available on the Sunway Lagoon website or by following Sunway Lagoon Studios on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and RedNote. — Bernama