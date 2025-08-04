HONG KONG, Aug 4 — Michelle Yeoh has joined the Labubu craze, sharing a playful Instagram post of herself holding a special-edition doll cradling Hong Kong’s famous panda twins.

According to South China Morning Post, the limited-edition Labubu doll was created by artist Kasing Lung to mark the August 15 birthday of twin panda cubs Jia Jia and De De. It was sent to global celebrities as part of a collaboration with Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.

“Celebrating Hong Kong born panda twins first birthday (and my birthday too) with Labubu in the Hollywood Bowl,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote, posing the doll above a popcorn bucket.

Yeoh also appeared in photos with Cynthia Erivo, holding the custom toy.

The twins are the first pandas born in the city.