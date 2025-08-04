KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — There are some dishes every Malaysian is expected to know — not just enjoy eating but maybe even make — but the truth is quite a few of us need to Google the dish.

We nod confidently when someone mentions nasi goreng kampung or rendang, but deep down we know we have been known to Google “ayam masak merah resipi mudah” (”easy ayam masak merah recipe”).

The truth is it’s not just the method that gets us, it’s that one key ingredient that can make or break the dish... and there can be NO shortcuts.

Here are seven classic dishes — and the surprisingly important ingredient — that we need to know:

1. Nasi Goreng Kampung

A plate of ‘nasi goreng kampung’ makes for a very satisfying meal. — Picture by Ethan Lau

Smoky (”wok hei”), spicy fried rice with crunchy ikan bilis.

Secretly Googled: How to make the sambal base for the dish.

Often-forgotten star: Belacan.

That small cube of fermented shrimp paste is what gives the sambal its deep, punchy flavour. Leave it out and all you’ve got is fried rice, but not kampung style.

2. Kuih Ketayap

Fresh pandan juice is the key to a stellar ‘kuih ketayap’. — Pictures by Kenny Mah

Green pandan flavour crepes with a sweet grated coconut filling.

Secretly Googled: The right batter ratio for the crepe.

Often-forgotten star: Fresh pandan juice.

Bottled pandan essence may give good colour to the crepes, but only real pandan leaves give the soft, floral aroma. Can’t fake it.

3. Rendang Daging

‘Rendang daging’ is a dish that is served at every Malay celebration. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Tender beef simmered in coconut milk and spices.

Secretly Googled: The kerisik step.

Often-forgotten star: Kerisik (toasted coconut).

It’s what thickens the gravy and gives rendang its deep, nutty flavour. Miss it, and your rendang feels incomplete even if the beef is perfect.

4. Curry Laksa

Curry ‘laksa’ is a most delicious noodle dish. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Creamy coconut-based noodle dish with tofu, chicken and sambal.

Secretly Googled: The correct spice blend.

Often-forgotten star: Daun kesum (Vietnamese mint).

It adds a sharp, herbal note that cuts through the richness of the broth. Most skip it but it makes a big difference to the dish.

5. Ayam Masak Merah

‘Ayam masak merah’ is tangy and spicy. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Fried chicken braised in a spicy tomato gravy.

Secretly Googled: Getting the gravy to thicken.

Often-forgotten star: Cinnamon stick.

Just one stick transforms the sauce from flat to fragrant. Without it, the sauce is just like a spicy tomato sauce for pasta.

6. Char Kway Teow

Whether you want yours with chili or not, a plate of ‘char kway teow’ must have ‘kucai’. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Stir-fried flat noodles with prawns, egg, and lap cheong (Chinese sausages).

Secretly Googled: How to get “wok hei” at home.

Often-forgotten star: Kucai (Chinese chives).

That final toss of chives adds freshness and slight sharpness — a quiet flavour lifter.

7. Sambal Tumis

‘Sambal tumis’ can be used as a condiment or to cook different dishes. — Picture by CK Lim

Rich, oily chilli paste used in countless dishes.

Secretly Googled: “How long to tumis the sambal?”

Often-forgotten star: Asam jawa (tamarind paste)

Tamarind brings balance and tang to the dish. Without it, your sambal tumis will taste flat.

Shopping made easy

If reading this brought back flashbacks of staring blankly at a spice shelf, don’t worry — you’re not alone. The good news? Lotus’s has everything you need, from fresh daun kesum to pre-packed kerisik.

And while you’re there, spend RM100 and join the “Beli & Menang” contest from 31st July to 24th September. Just submit your receipt via Lotus’s app — and if you pay with MyDebit or DuitNow, you’ll get 3x entries.

What’s up for grabs? How about a full year’s supply of groceries worth RM6,000 for 16 lucky winners. Or stylish Pensonic Batik Series appliances like a blender and juicer set for 24 winners. And it doesn’t stop there: every week, 360 winners will score a treat of 5 days of free Zus Tea plus RM68 in Lotus’s e-vouchers.

So the next time someone says, “You know how to make this, right?” — smile, nod… and check your shopping list first.