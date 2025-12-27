KUCHING, Dec 27 — Two masterpieces of renowned local calligrapher and artist Kho Kheng Hee are currently being featured at an exhibition held at Rong Bao Zhai in Beijing, China.

According to a report by See Hua Daily News, the works — a traditional ink painting titled Rambutans, and a calligraphy piece Still Confused at 70 — are among the selected artworks showcased at the exhibition.

Organised by Rong Bao Zhai Education Technology Co Ltd and Rong Bao Zhai Publisher, the exhibition is being held in the Chinese capital until December 31.

The exhibition brings together outstanding calligraphy and painting works by senior artists from various regions, highlighting the depth, heritage and continuing vitality of contemporary calligraphy and painting arts.

During a recent visit to Beijing, Kho attended the exhibition and took the opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from fellow artists from around the world.

A Kuching native, Kho has devoted decades to promoting Chinese calligraphy and painting.

He is a graduate of the Advanced Studies Programme in Calligraphy and Painting at the Art College of Jinan University, China, and holds a Master of Arts Degree from Northwest University in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province.

He is also a municipal member of the Zhangzhou Calligraphers Association.

With more than 40 years of experience in the field, Kho currently serves as the president of the Kuching Chinese Culture Arts Association, the chairman of the Sarawak Chawan Association, and vice chairman of the Kuching Chung Hua Primary Schools (CHPS) board of management.

Last month, he successfully hosted a solo calligraphy and painting exhibition that raised RM3.2 million, with proceeds channelled towards the construction of an auditorium for CHPS No 5 at Jalan Mendu here. — The Borneo Post