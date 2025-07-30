LONDON, July 30 — A watercolour by beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter and a fairy costume for a 1960 ballet are among the objects chosen by Britain’s Princess Catherine for a display at an innovative UK museum.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales also known as Kate, chose costumes, paintings and furniture from the V&A’s large collection for her “mini display”.

The princess’s Makers and Creators display follows her visit to the museum’s storehouse and new “on-demand” visitor attraction last month.

In a message from Kate, she wrote: “Objects can tell a story. A collection of objects can create a narrative, both about our past and as inspiration for the future.”

“Individual, unique objects can come together to create a collective whole that helps us to explore our social and cultural experiences and the role we play in the wider tapestry of life.”

Her selection of objects includes a blue-and-white Qing dynasty porcelain vase made between 1662 and 1722, a costume for the Fairy of the Woodland Glade by the designer Oliver Messel for the Royal Ballet’s 1960 production of

“The Sleeping Beauty” and a watercolour painting of a forest glade by Potter.

Other items highlight a handmade quilt from Wales dating from 1830 to 1840 and a 15th century earthenware tile from the southern country of Somerset.

The mini display celebrates past creators and shows “how historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art, and creativity today,” said the V&A.

It also mirrors Kate’s love of nature, and interest in nurturing educational development in young children.

Visitors will be able to examine the objects up close by using the free Order an Object service.

Members of the public can select items on the museum’s online catalogue and book an appointment to spend time with the objects with the help of a museum staff member.

One fifth of the museum’s total collection is available to be viewed and enjoyed in the four-storey building on the former site of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Catherine’s display will be available for viewing at the V&A East Storehouse until early 2026. — AFP