KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Road tax and insurance renewals aren’t usually headline material. But this August, they’re at the heart of a nationwide buzz that’s picking up speed fast.

Thousands of Malaysians are heading online to sign up for a car insurance quote before August 8 — not because they have to, but because doing so might land them a brand-new electric vehicle and a few unexpected perks along the way.

Here’s why so many are acting early:

1. A brand-new electric car is up for grabs — no slogans, no gimmicks

The headline prize? A sleek BYD Seal, one of the latest electric vehicles making waves on Malaysian roads.

Unlike most contests, there’s no slogan to submit or game to play. Just sign up for an insurance quote, and you’re automatically in the running. Every additional sign up — be it for your own car, your spouse’s, or your parents’ — counts as another entry.

It’s the kind of giveaway that feels too good to be true, but it’s already seen thousands of Malaysians signing up.

2. Don’t wait till the last minute — enter early for peace of mind

You don’t need to wait until August 8 to be part of the giveaway. Signing up for your car insurance quote early ensures your entry is counted without the last-minute rush.

While exclusive perks like free road tax delivery and the VIP Rescue Plan (includes unlimited towing & extended warranty worth over RM300) are only available on 8.8, all quote sign-ups — whether early or on the day — will have access to the full prize pool of over RM500,000 in rewards, including home appliances, gadgets, and more.

Getting it done early = peace of mind.

Let’s be honest — settling your insurance and road tax ahead of time just feels good. And once you’ve signed up for a quote, your entry into the giveaway is secured!

3. Winner reveal goes live with Scha & Awal To cap it off, the grand prize winner will be announced live on August 8 at 9pm, streamed across:

And this isn’t just a generic announcement — it’ll be hosted by local celebrities Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari, making it a proper online event.

Imagine tuning in and hearing your name called. Not a bad way to spend a Friday night.

So if your road tax and car insurance is due — or even if it isn’t just yet — now’s a good time to get a free quote.

You’ll be ticking off a chore, but possibly unlocking something much more exciting while you’re at it.

Sign up here https://www.bjak.com before 8.8 and you’re in the running.