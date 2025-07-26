KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — It was a two-day event bursting with self-expression and creativity at INKSIDE: Zineyard, a vibrant zine fair held at Menara BAC, Petaling Jaya, from July 25 to 26.

The event celebrated the power of handmade, independent art and brought together artists and admirers in a joyful showcase of DIY publishing — where 100 per cent of proceeds would go to the Orang Asli school project at Kampung Bumbun, Pulau Carey.

If you’ve ever wondered what a zine fair is, it’s a lively gathering where creators and enthusiasts meet to display, sell, and discuss self-published magazines, booklets, and artworks.

Visitors can expect handmade creations, workshops, meet-and-greets with artists, and a community grounded in creativity, independence, and alternative culture.

Indie artist Katun displayed his distinctive streetwear-meets-graffiti style at INKSIDE: Zineyard. — Photo by Raymond Manuel

How the ‘INKSIDE: Zineyard’ came together

INKSIDE: Zineyard came together as a final-year project by IACT College diploma students from the Mass Communication, Marketing and Advertising, and Digital Design courses — an idea sparked by their lecturer, Farah Izyan, who called it a perfect fit.

“Every year we will have a final year project where it would be an event, for this round, we knew we were going to do something artsy,” she said.

“There was an artist who stated there are not enough zine fairs in Malaysia — there are a lot of conventions and art conventions, but not a lot of zine-focused ones.”

“So we worked together and made this happen, and coincidentally, this month, July is international zine month, so it was a perfect time for us, in addition to having the support from local artists before even launching this event,” she added.

The students’ view of the event

Gareth John, 22, a representative of the advertising students, said the event supports a growing community movement.

“It’s something different, something meaningful—a chance to showcase everyone’s creativity throughout the entire process.”

Eunice Tang, 20, from the graphic design programme, and Amber, 21, a mass communication student, shared that the fair allowed students to highlight their individual strengths.

“Some students excel in design, others in organising or planning, and this event brought all those skills together,” Tang said.

“For graphic design students especially, it was a great opportunity to apply what we’ve learned—designing everything from layouts to visuals.”

For Amber, it was her first exposure to a zine fair.

“Now that I’ve experienced it, I’m really grateful to know about it.

“I’m really proud that we managed to have this event.”

Kendylife, a familiar name in the doodling scene, said that INKSIDE truly captures the essence of a zine fair. — Photo by Raymond Manuel

25 local artists under one roof showcasing their art

The event featured 25 local artists, including notable names like Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahman, better known as Katun, who showcased his distinctive streetwear-meets-graffiti style.

“Having been to countless zine fairs all over Malaysia, INKSIDE was memorable for the chance to meet new friends and discover many emerging artists,” he said.

Katun presented illustrations, original paintings, merchandise—and primarily art prints.

Another standout was Kendylife, a familiar name in the doodling scene, known for blending Bornean motifs with chibi-inspired styles.

Having attended zine fairs abroad—from the Philippines to Australia and the UK—Kendylife found INKSIDE refreshingly focused on zines.

“What I love about this is that it really captures the essence of how I started,” he said.

“Seeing this happening in Malaysia makes me so happy.

“That’s why I flew all the way back here from Sabah,” he added.

Also making his debut appearance in a zine fair was Suf Bansen, a voice actor best known for voicing Ejen Bobby in the Ejen Ali series, who is also a longtime supporter and creator in the indie art scene.

He introduced a quirky character named BUTTMAN, with merchandise ranging from stickers and postcards to toys.

“It’s pretty cool—the people are welcoming, the organiser too, and the panel discussions were eye-opening,” he said.

Suf will definitely return for more zine fairs in the future, thanks to his experience at INKSIDE.

“I’ve done comics before, and I’d love to showcase them again at future zine fairs like this.”

Suf Bansen, a voice actor and indie artist, experienced his first zine fair at INKSIDE and shared hopes of attending more in the future. — Photo by Raymond Manuel

The trend of zines in Malaysia

Though zine fairs are a trend steadily gaining momentum in Malaysia, a new generation of creators and enthusiasts is helping to bring this vibrant, grassroots art form into the spotlight.

This INKSIDE event drew over one hundred attendees all coming together to celebrate and support indie art.

The strong turnout reflects a growing interest in zine culture, suggesting it has the potential to become a lasting part of Malaysia’s creative scene.

While INKSIDE has officially concluded, it successfully sparked greater appreciation for zines, and with any luck, others will continue to carry the torch and keep zine culture thriving in the spotlight.