KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Local bubble tea brand Tealive has apologised after a customer’s personal information was leaked, allegedly leading to harassment by store staff.

The incident came to light after content creator Iman Kamil posted a video on Instagram yesterday detailing his experience.

In the video, Iman said he had submitted a formal complaint to Tealive headquarters after a poor experience at one of its outlets here.

He later claimed to have received a series of text messages from a purported staff member who appeared to have accessed his original complaint.

Iman said the person not only contacted him directly but also called him “a very bad person” for lodging the complaint.

“Right now I just want to know, how did the Tealive HQ easily leak the customer information who has made a report directly to them in the first place?

“It’s not like I posted (my complaints) on my social media or anything,” he said in the video.

The video has since gone viral, with over a million views on Instagram.

In response, Tealive issued a statement on its social media pages, acknowledging the incident and offering an apology.

The company said the complaint was passed to an area manager for follow-up action.

“Unfortunately, during this process, a screenshot of the feedback which contains customer’s contact information was inadvertently shared with the outlet team which led to staff members then reaching out to the customer directly,” Tealive said.

“Such conduct is a violation of our Standard Operating Procedures and does not reflect the values we uphold as a brand.”

Tealive said it considers the matter an isolated case and is taking steps to prevent a recurrence.

These include an immediate review of internal procedures, ongoing staff training on privacy and customer care, and a full inquiry into the conduct of the staff involved.

The company added that appropriate disciplinary action will follow the internal investigation.

In an update via Instagram Story, Iman said he does not consider the issue resolved.

He insisted Tealive must bring forward the staff responsible for the harassment and arrange a meeting with him.

Malay Mail has contacted Iman for further comment but has yet to receive a response.