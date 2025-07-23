KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The basement of Semua House KL was buzzing with energy last weekend as around 160 people turned up for the ‘Turun Bawah Volume 3: A Push Toward Freedom’ charity event.

Organised by local non-profit solidarity project Hiphop Against Genocide together with Burrow Skateshop, the benefit show aimed to raise funds and awareness for Palestine, more specifically, the Palestinian skateboarding community, through a full-day celebration of resistance, camaraderie and solidarity.

The event featured a slew of activities, including a curated photo exhibition of the Palestine skateboarding scene, a flea market selling merchandise, vinyls, CDs and cassette tapes, live silkscreen printing, a mini skateboarding competition, a graffiti session, and a benefit show by local underground acts.

Why the focus on skateboarding, you might ask? According to the group, despite being under military occupation and facing restricted mobility, the Palestinian skateboarding community is thriving. Skateboarding is not seen as just a sport but rather, a form of freedom and resistance.

The spirit of Palestinian youth, who continue to carve out space for joy, resilience, and community, was showcased through the ‘A Push Toward Freedom’ photo exhibition, which will run until July 31.

The photo exhibition is free to attend and all 40 photos on display are for sale at RM300 each. The benefit show comes with a RM25 donation tag.

Hiphop Against Genocide is also collaborating with UK-based NGO Skatepal, which is actively building skateparks and providing equipment, workshops and support for Palestinian skaters in Palestine.

Local skaters from all ages turned up for the ‘Turun Bawah Volume 3: A Push Toward Freedom’ charity event. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Local underground rapper Yarobin Yashar, who is also the founding member of Hiphop Against Genocide and one of the brains behind the charity event, said that for the first phase collection, they have amassed a total of RM9,770 through ticket donations, photo sales, t-shirt printing and merchandise sales.

All of the proceedings will be fully donated to Skatepal. This is not the final figure as the second phase collection will be announced next week after the photo exhibition wraps up.

Voices of solidarity and resistance

One of the highlights of last weekend’s event was the benefit show that took place at the Union Skate Club, an indoor skatepark just one floor beneath Burrow Skateshop – where most activities took place, except for the photo exhibition.

The skatepark also had a little makeover, filled with thought-provoking banners and posters showing solidarity with the cause.

The benefit show, which took place in the concrete bowl of the skatepark, featured four local underground acts: rappers Yarobin and Altrbng, who were joined by DJ Killah Z on the decks, along with local shoegaze band Commemorate and Shah Alam-based screamo band Piri Reis.

The Shah Alam-based screamo band Piri Reis had the audience going during their set. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Yarobin opened the show with a powerful call for solidarity, before diving into his setlist with hunger and purpose – spitting bars that resonated deeply, including several compelling lines that highlighted his message of resistance.

Altrbng brought the same matching energy to his set, pausing midway to call for solidarity not only with the Palestinians but also with other displaced communities, including the Rohingyas and Ethiopians.

“Every human being deserves to live,” Altrbng said.

The show continued with mesmerising riffs and melodies from Commemorate, who also called for solidarity, emphasising that it transcends faith and religion.

“Just a few days ago, the only Catholic church in Gaza was bombed as well. Obviously this is not about which religion you are in, this is about being human and having empathy,” the band’s vocalist, Sasha, said.

The show wrapped up with an energetic performance by Piri Reis, which had the crowd hyped—forming mosh pits, crowd surfing, and shouting their solidarity throughout.

A communal effort

Aside from Hiphop Against Genocide and Burrow Skateshop, ‘Turun Bawah Volume 3: A Push Toward Freedom’ was also a collective effort from the do-it-yourself (DIY) community around Kuala Lumpur, which consists of skaters, music and visual art lovers.

Some of the main faces behind ‘Turun Bawah Volume 3: A Push Toward Freedom’ charity event, from left to right: Dirty Donuts’ Azmal, Burrow Skateshop’s Munir Muhammad, rapper Yarobin Yashar, DJ Killah Z and operation manager Syafiq. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

For example, the live silkscreen printing was done by Dirty Donuts, with one of their crew members, Azmal, preparing several designs in solidarity with Palestine. The crew also encouraged the public to bring their old t-shirts to be upcycled with their prints.

Another highlight was the live graffiti session, which was done by local graffiti collective, Satu Table Crew.

According to Burrow Skateshop’s representative, Munir Muhammad, the ‘Turun Bawah’ series, which began in January this year, is part of the store’s initiative to showcase the KL skateboarding scene to the public by combining skateboarding, music and arts into one event.

For the third instalment of the series, they maintained the same vision, but with an added cause.

“I think what we have curated so far is very special to the community.

“When it comes to skateboarding events, usually it’s just competitions but here, we are celebrating the community as a whole instead of just organising skate competitions.

“And to be able to do it while raising funds for a greater cause is just something special for us,” Munir said.

Meanwhile, Yarobin, who has been organising similar fundraisers for Palestine in the past under his Hiphop Against Genocide project, admitted that this is by far the largest collection they have made. He extended his gratitude to everyone who was involved with the event.

In 2024 alone, Yarobin collected a total of RM7,915 for Palestinian causes through events, exclusive merchandise sales, and album releases, including the Viva La Resistance EP featuring Palestinian poet and actress Dana Dajani.

He added that all the proceeds from their latest event will go to Skatepal, sharing that Skatepal had helped build four skateparks in the West Bank, which are still actively in use today.