HONG KONG, July 20 — If you’ve ever stared at your alarm clock and thought, “Surely there’s a medical reason I can’t face another Monday,” you’re not alone. A hospital in northern China has gone one step further and made your existential workplace dread... clinical.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Qinhuangdao Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine in Hebei province has launched a very relatable new service: the “Dislike Going to Work” Clinic. Yes, it’s real. And no, it’s not staffed by your office group chat.

The clinic is the grown-up sequel to the hospital’s earlier hit, the “Dislike Going to School” outpatient service, originally designed to help kids overwhelmed by academic pressure. But as it turns out, the kids aren’t alright — and neither are their parents.

“Previously, when children came to the ‘Dislike Going to School’ clinic, some parents would ask if there was a similar service for adults who do not want to go to work,” said Yue Limin, the clinic’s director and head of the hospital’s Sleep and Psychology Department.

Yue explained that many patients experience fatigue, emotional swings, or a general sense of pointlessness at work.

But instead of slapping on a label like “anxiety” or “depression”, which might deter people from seeking help, the clinic went with something more accessible (and frankly, more honest).

“We hope that by using such a name, patients can walk into the consultation room without feeling any pressure,” Yue told SCMP. “These surface symptoms often stem from complex psychological or social factors.”

In case you’re wondering, yes, there is a real diagnostic process — involving interviews, emotional assessments and even physical check-ups to rule out other conditions like hyperthyroidism. Then it’s personalised treatment all the way, with nary a Zoom call in sight.

The clinic has gone viral across Chinese social media, sparking both praise and punchlines.

“Whoever thought of setting up this clinic is a genius!” one person declared.

“You walk in and find no doctors, because they do not want to go to work either,” quipped another.

And perhaps the most brutally honest review of the concept: “Why would you go to this clinic? Do you expect to suddenly fall in love with working after the visit?”

Fair point.

Still, while patient numbers remain modest, Yue believes it’s a step towards destigmatising mental health struggles related to work.

At least now there’s a place you can go — besides your work toilet cubicle — to openly admit that you’ve had it with the grind.