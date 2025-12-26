JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 26 — The aroma of forest wood, the shimmer of prayer beads and bracelets, and traditional swords at the Fitrah Alam booth captivated visitors at the Johor Craft Festival 2025, bringing with them stories of heritage, knowledge, and Islamic healing reflected in every product.

Wan Fitrah, 51, founder of Fitrah Alam, said each product is born from the belief that nature is a trust from Allah that must be used wisely — not merely as handicrafts but also as support for health and personal protection.

He said Allah created wood, stone, and metal for human benefit, with each type of wood carrying its own unique properties and virtues.

“In Islamic healing, we use this wood as an energy enhancer. These beneficial woods are used as a means to recovery — as remedies, protection against spirits, and against toxins,” he told Bernama when met at the festival at Padang Akasia, Angsana Mall here today.

Among the woods used as product components are black kemuning, reverse rattan, elephant taming wood, king wood, nibong, bertam shoot, black antidote wood, la’qa, luz, ebony, kekabu core, pasung, ciku core, bamboo tikam kayu, tas, gemunggal, solid bamboo, warrior core, nagasari and flower charcoal.

Wan Fitrah said each type of wood has been studied and categorised according to its functions through in-depth research since 2010, making the production of these items not merely a craft activity but a journey of knowledge spanning more than 15 years.

He explained that black kemuning and black antidote wood are used as primary remedies for illness, witchcraft, and poison, while king wood helps strengthen bones and joints because it contains natural oils.

Crafted from forest wood, the items on display reflect a blend of heritage, craftsmanship and Islamic healing traditions. — Bernama pic

“As for the defensive types, such as nibong or bertam shoots, they fall into the protective category for safeguarding ourselves from dangerous animals. So, every wood has its own benefits and purpose,” he said while showing his wood collection to visitors.

From these rainforest woods, Wan Fitrah produces swords, walking sticks, pendants, bracelets, rings, prayer beads, and oils — all crafted with care, making each product unique and highly valued.

He said prices range from as low as RM5 to several hundred ringgit depending on the type of wood, level of craftsmanship, and spiritual value attached to it.

“All my products are different from others because they have already been recited with ruqyah,” he said, stressing that these items are merely a medium, and true protection comes only with Allah’s permission.

Originally from Kelantan, he said his early craft knowledge was inherited from his wife’s family in Pahang, before being studied further and introduced to a wider audience.

The father of four said exhibitions such as the Johor Craft Festival 2025 are not only platforms to sell products but also opportunities to introduce local heritage, knowledge, and craftsmanship to the younger generation.

“I really like these craft exhibitions because they allow us to showcase our products, and I hope more programmes like this will be organised,” he said with a smile as visitors admired the beneficial wood on display.

The Johor Craft Festival 2025 runs from December 18 to 29. — Bernama