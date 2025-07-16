NEW YORK, July 16 — Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera died suddenly during a tour featuring the infamous “haunted” Annabelle doll over the weekend.

According to the New York Daily News, Rivera was in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, for a stop on the “Devils on the Run” tour when emergency responders were called to his hotel on Sunday night.

While the exact cause of death is unclear, TMZ reported that dispatch logs from Adams County revealed that there was a call made for CPR in progress on a man who matched Rivera’s age.

“It’s with deep sadness that [we] share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera,” the New England Society for Psychic Research said on Facebook, confirming his death.

“We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

Rivera, 54, served as lead investigator for the Connecticut-based organisation founded by Ed and Lorraine Warren.

He was also the official handler of the Raggedy Ann doll that inspired the Annabelle character in The Conjuring film series.

The doll was previously kept in the Warrens’ now-closed Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

Rivera was known for his work educating the public about paranormal phenomena.