KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — BYD Sime Motors will be launching the BYD Atto 2 in Malaysia on 24 July. A public test drive event will also take place following the official launch of the new compact electric SUV.

The BYD Atto 2’s public launch event is set to happen from July 25 to 27 at Heritage Valley in Kuala Lumpur. Visitors are not only able to test drive the new Atto 2 but also other BYD EV models such as Atto 3 Ultra, Sealion 7, Seal, and M6.

The launch event will also feature EV experts who will be on hand to answer all the questions in regards to electric mobility. There will also be additional activities at the event, including pickleball and roller skate sessions, as well as lucky draws and giveaways.

BYD Atto 2 quick specs

Yesterday’s announcement focused solely on the launch event, though. So, we don’t know anything about the variant of Atto 2 that BYD will release in Malaysia at the moment and the information that we have at the moment is based on the announcement for the European market.

As far as the international market is concerned, Atto 2 currently only comes in one variant, which is powered by a 45.12 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery that allows it to deliver up to 312km of WLTP-rated range. There is supposed to be another variant with a bigger battery capacity (51.1kWh according to several Australian medias), but so far we have not seen it being released into the market just yet.

Regardless of the battery capacity, Atto 2 for the international markets features a 130kW (174hp) electric motor that produces 290Nm of torque. The specs sheet noted that the EV can go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds, while it also has a maximum speed of 160km/h.

The European specs sheet also said that the Atto 2 is 4,290mm long, 1,770mm wide, and 1,570mm tall, which makes it as big as the Proton X50. The EV also has a wheelbase of 2,620mm, which is slightly shorter than Atto 3 (2,720mm) and even Dolphin (2,700mm).

With a kerb weight of 1,570kg, that puts the Atto 2 nicely in between Atto 3 and Dolphin as well. The Atto 2 also offers 400L of boot space, which can be expanded further to 1,340L once you fold down its rear seats.

For the European market, it comes standard with an 11kW 3-phase AC on-board charger, and it takes around 6 hours and 12 minutes for the Atto 2 to be fully charged from empty. The EV also supports a DC charging speed of up to 65kW, which allows it to be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent through DC charging in 37 minutes.

The Atto 2 was released in Europe with two trims, including Active and Boost, which mainly differ in terms of selected comfort and tech features. For example, Atto 2 Boost comes with a 12.8-inch infotainment display and 8 audio speakers, while the Atto 2 Active has a smaller 10.1-inch display and 6 audio speakers.

The Atto 2 Boost also has heated steering and front seats alongside electrically folding side mirrors, monochrome ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, front parking radars, and a 15W smartphone wireless charger. — SoyaCincau