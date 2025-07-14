KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — BYD Atto 2 is coming soon to Malaysia, according to several teasers that BYD Sime Motors has published on social media. These teasers depict selected sections of the car, and even though they are masked, their features are visible enough that we can identify that they are images of Atto 2.

We have taken the liberty to match the official press images of the electric compact SUV with the teasers:

However, none of the teasers that BYD Sime Motors has published so far have revealed the launch date of the new EV. On a related note, we are also still unsure of the relationship between the capybara and Atto 2.

If you are interested in the new EV, you are already able to register your interest through the BYD Sime Motors official website.

Known as the Yuan Up in China, there is only one main variant of Atto 2 for the international market that we know of so far. As noted by the European specs sheet, this variant carries a 45.12kWh BYD Blade LFP battery, which allows it to deliver up to 312km of WLTP-rated range.

The Atto 2 also features a 130kW (174hp) electric motor that produces 290Nm of torque. The specs sheet noted that the EV can go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds, while it also has a maximum speed of 160km/h.

Physically, the BYD Atto 2 size is quite close to the Proton X50 as the EV is 4,290mm long, 1,770mm wide, and 1,570mm tall. At 2,620mm, its wheelbase is slightly shorter than Atto 3 (2,720mm) and even Dolphin (2,700mm).

The EV also has a kerb weight of 1,570kg, which puts it nicely in between those two BYD EVs. When it comes to boot size, the Atto 2 offers 400L of space, which can be expanded further to 1,340L once you fold down its rear seats.

For the European market, it comes standard with an 11kW 3-phase AC on-board charger, and it takes around 6 hours and 12 minutes for the Atto 2 to be fully charged from empty. The EV also supports a DC charging speed of up to 65kW, which allows it to be charged from 10% to 80% through DC charging in 37 minutes.

Over in Europe, the Atto 2 is available in two trims, including Active and Boost, which mainly differ in terms of selected comfort and tech features. For example, Atto 2 Boost comes with a 12.8-inch infotainment display and 8 audio speakers, while the Atto 2 Active has a smaller 10.1-inch display and 6 audio speakers.

The Atto 2 Boost also has heated steering and front seats alongside electrically folding side mirrors, monochrome ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, front parking radars, and a 15W smartphone wireless charger. — SoyaCincau