PETALING JAYA, July 2 — For the first time since it was launched in 2020, Proton X50 has finally received a significant update that covers its exterior and interior as well as performance, comfort, safety, and tech features. While the all-new X50 is largely based on the Geely Binyou L, Proton said the newly refreshed SUV has 245 new parts that were the result of more than 400,000 manhours of R&D.

It has also gone through over 4.3 million km of road testing, according to the national automaker. So, ahead of yesterday’s official “unveiling”, we had the opportunity to briefly sample the newly refreshed model.

The newly refreshed SUV has 245 new parts that were the result of more than 400,000 manhours of R&D. — SoyaCincau pic

2026 Proton X50 exterior: Refined or aggressive?

Honestly speaking, I feel that Proton X50’s exterior design was desperate for a makeover after being on our roads for almost five years, and it finally happened with the 2026 X50. For one, I’m in favour of Proton’s choice to go with Binyou L’s exterior aesthetics.

To me, the Binyou L’s exterior design looked more refined than Binyou Cool, which is more aggressive. While the latter might be more sporty to some, Binyou L’s aesthetics have broader appeal, especially given that one of Proton’s target customers is young couples with little kids.

That being said, I am also still in favour of the new sport spoiler with carbon fibre-like finish for the Flagship variant. Of course, I’m not ignoring the songket-inspired front grille – it is always good to see Proton continues to insert Malaysian elements into its products.

The multi-spoke design on the 18-inch wheels is quite stylish, although I reckon some may feel divided about the red-coloured brake callipers. The Executive variant, which has 17-inch wheels, was not present during the media preview event, so I didn’t get to see what the wheel design looks like.

The songket-inspired front grille – it is always good to see Proton continues to insert Malaysian elements into its products. — SoyaCincau pic

2026 Proton X50 interior: A pleasant surprise

To my surprise (and joy), the interior of the all-new Proton X50 is different from Geely Binyou L and Binyou Cool. When I first saw it, I immediately thought to myself: “Did Geely just let Proton have free rein on this car’s interior?”

I’m quite fond of the Proton e.MAS 7 dashboard and centre console design, so I’m certainly quite delighted to see that minimalist design language has made its way to the all-new Proton X50.

Moving the drive shifter from the centre console to the steering column is an interesting decision by Proton as well. Not only that it help free up some space on the centre console, but it also completes the e.MAS-inspired look.

On a related note, the semi-transparent sun visors for the driver and front passenger are quite a cool addition to the SUV. Too bad that it is limited to the Flagship variant.

The interior of the all-new Proton X50. — SoyaCincau pic

2026 Proton X50: New engine and...new suspension tuning?

The media preview session that I joined was rather brief when it came to the actual driving. I was only given two laps at the Proton’s oval track with the instruction to keep things under 100km/h and focus more on the L2 ADAS implementation.

Nothing much to say on that front aside from that the L2 ADAS works as expected, although mind you that this is being done in a controlled environment and we definitely have to test further in actual traffic conditions.

As part of the “taxi” ride around the oval track prior, the driving instructor that Proton has assigned to my group took us through a slalom run. It was still too brief an experience to judge the car’s handling, but as a rear passenger, I did notice the suspension felt just slightly softer than the previous X50.

My observation was then confirmed by a staff member who said that some tuning has been done to improve the comfort level of the new model. That being said, it is not known to what extent the tuning affects the driving dynamics, and I guess this is something that needs to be experienced if we get to spend more time with the new SUV.

Meanwhile, I also get to briefly experience the new 4-cylinder engine through two runs of 0-100km/h tests with the all-new X50 being put against a non-hybrid Honda HR-V.

The new engine certainly feels smoother than its predecessor. However, when I floored the accelerator pedal, the car didn’t immediately go.

While I don’t expect the SUV to immediately shoot off the line as per EV (I’m not that oblivious), the time gap before the car started to actually accelerate is noticeable enough to me. I’m not sure whether this is due to the powertrain characteristic, torque modulation, or just plain safety.

The new engine certainly feels smoother than its predecessor. — SoyaCincau pic

Ultimately, it is a reminder to me that this is a mainstream SUV and not a high-performance vehicle.

2026 Proton X50: A rather positive first impression

It is good to see the Proton X50 has finally received a major update. The update clearly focuses on exterior and interior design as well as tech features.

When it comes to driving experience, my time behind the wheel was too brief, and the setup during the media preview didn’t let me adequately feel the car’s driving dynamics. Perhaps, this is something that we can revisit again at a later time.

But all things considered, I like what I see aesthetically – both outside and inside the car. The new infotainment system and UI together with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support out of the box, is a major positive point for the 2026 X50 as well.

The Proton X50 has finally received a major update. — SoyaCincau pic

As always, it now comes down to the pricing. Proton definitely has to play its cards well to maintain the X50 status as one of the most popular compact SUVs in the market, especially with mounting competition from other brands. — SoyaCincau