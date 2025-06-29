VENICE, June 29 — At least 500 protesters marched through Venice yesterday, condemning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s wedding to journalist Lauren Sanchez, a lavish affair that has drawn backlash in the historic Italian city.

“Bezos, out of the lagoon”, the demonstrators chanted as they wound through the city centre, some brandishing signs that read: “Eat the rich”, “Rejected”, and accusations that Venice’s mayor is “corrupt”.

The peaceful protest, held in sweltering heat, was led by the “No place for Bezos” group, which has campaigned for days against what it calls the couple’s harmful economic and environmental footprint on the city.

“We are here against what Bezos represents, his model, the Amazon model, based on exploiting people and land,” said Alice Bazzoli, 24, an activist with “No Space for Bezos” who has lived in Venice for five years, speaking to AFPTV.

Protesters later unfurled a large “No place for Bezos” banner and lit flares above the famous Rialto Bridge spanning the Grand Canal.

People take part in a protest 'No Space for Bezos' a day after the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, at Venice's train station on June 28, 2025. — AFP pic

Matteo Battistuta, a 20-year-old student, said he wanted to send the message that “Venice is fighting back, it’s not a dead city, it acts in its own interest before tourism’s”.

“We believe Venice can still be a place worth living in,” he added.

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, exchanged vows during a ceremony Friday evening on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, opposite St Mark’s Square.

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and spouse Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities, in Venice June 28, 2025. — AFP pic

The ceremony capped off a week of yacht parties and VIP events, due to end with a lavish ball last night — as Venetians remain divided over the impact on the city’s image.

Guests included Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, American football star Tom Brady, TV host Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates. — AFP