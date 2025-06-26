KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The second qualifying round of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Malaysia attracted a full field of 124 corporate participants at Tropicana Golf & Country Club, underlining the event's growing popularity.

The tournament brought together business leaders and professionals for a day of competitive golf and networking in a relaxed setting.

Five teams advanced to the national final in September at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, with Tay Cher Haw and Liew Vin Sern of Seng Haw Timber Sdn Bhd emerging top with a 49-point Stableford score.

Close behind were MG Synergy’s Mohd Azmi Mahmud and Azhar Husain with 46 points, while third place was decided on countback between Widad Skycore and Feyyaz Sports Group, both with 45 points.

Also qualifying for the final were Muhammad Firdaus Hj Said and Mohd Azwan of Sinar Jernih Sdn Bhd, who matched the 45-point mark.

ENOTECH led the list of title sponsors, supported by major sponsors including Konsortium Jaringan Selangor, Spectrum Outdoor and Cuckoo Malaysia.

Ancom Nylex Berhad was among the co-sponsors contributing to the event's success, alongside CelcomDigi, Skechers GoGolf, Avant Aegis and others.

The national winner will go on to represent Malaysia at the WCGC World Final in Shanghai this October, as the tournament continues with its third qualifying round at Glenmarie on July 22.