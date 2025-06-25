MELAKA, June 25 — Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre (OMSMC) has been named one of the top three hospitals in Malaysia in Newsweek’s Global Hospital Rating 2025, earning a four-star rating for quality and patient-centred care.

The annual international listing, compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with global data firm Statista, evaluates hospitals across five key areas: provision of care, timeliness, patient experience and safety, IT and healthcare technology, and employer attractiveness.

OMSMC scored especially high in timeliness of care, patient experience and safety, and its use of advanced medical technology — reflecting what the hospital described as a commitment to “efficient, innovative, and compassionate care delivery”.

Chief Executive Officer Lee Soon Teck said the recognition reflects the hospital’s longstanding focus on excellence.

“We are honoured by this recognition, which motivates us to raise the bar even further. Our hospital excelled in timeliness, patient safety, and using advanced healthcare technology,” he said.

“OMSMC will continue to innovate, improve, and grow, ensuring that OMSMC remains a trusted healthcare partner for all.”

Newsweek’s Global Hospital Rating 2025 Certification. — Picture courtesy of OMSMC

The Global Hospital Rating aims to help institutions benchmark their performance while identifying areas for further development. Statista, which oversees the evaluation process, applies stringent validation methods to ensure data quality.

OMSMC, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is also marking the occasion with a community health event titled “Oh, My Health”, in collaboration with Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malacca City Entrepreneur.

Set to take place on July 13 from 9am to 4pm at the hospital’s lobby, the event will feature free health screenings, educational talks, a blood donation drive, games, exhibitions, and a colouring contest for children.

For more details, visit www.orientalmedical.com.my or Newsweek’s hospital ranking site.