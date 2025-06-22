KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — If you watch food videos on TikTok a lot you might have heard of Saad Akhtar who goes by the handle @sodakhtar on TikTok and Instagram.

Saad was recently in Kuala Lumpur as part of what he calls his “unemployment tour” after previously working in finance.

The US-based influencer who has gone viral quite a few times for his food content, especially his cake reviews, was excited to try Malaysian food.

He was not impressed when his younger sister took them to Ikea for the meatballs.

“300-dollar flight to Malaysia from Australia just to end up in Ikea,” he ranted half-seriously.

His sister (unnamed) insisted it was “worth it” and she raved about the “smooth” gravy that came with the meatballs.

Hilariously there were people who agreed with Saad’s sister, saying in the comments that eating at Ikea was not so much about the food but the experience.

Saad, even after sampling the meatballs, remained unimpressed.

Fortunately much later he posted videos of more successful culinary adventures including having halal Taiwanese food at DIN by Din Tai Fung and queuing for the pastries at KLCG.