KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — In the heart of Sabah’s Tuaran District, Shangri-La Rasa Ria is redefining hospitality through sustainability, inspired by its surroundings of rich biodiversity and vibrant community culture.

Located just 34 kilometres north of Kota Kinabalu, this resort has embraced an approach that harmonises luxury with environmental stewardship and cultural respect, setting a new standard in the hospitality industry.

Its general manager Fiona Hagan said the resort’s path to purpose-driven hospitality stems from its commitment to sustainability.

Thanks to this long-term commitment, Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Kota Kinabalu took a pioneering step by becoming the first hotel in Malaysia, and the Shangri-La group, to achieve the ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management earlier this year.

“Pursuing sustainability certifications such as ISO 20121 was not simply about recognition but about anchoring Shangri-La Rasa Ria’s values within a globally respected framework,” she said.

Environmental stewardship at Rasa Ria goes beyond mere management.

The resort has quietly implemented significant waste reduction systems, highlighted by an impressive 63.21 per cent diversion rate from landfills in 2024.

The hotel has been running the Glass Bottle Recycling Programme to promote sustainable practices among the community. — Picture courtesy of Shangri-La Group

Initiatives such as the “Glass Bottle Recycling Programme”, which converts used glass into reusable glass sand, exemplify this eco-friendly approach, fostering a shared commitment with the local community to sustainable practices.

Rasa Ria also extends its conservation efforts to protecting indigenous wildlife, particularly the elusive pangolin.

By partnering with local environmental groups, the resort actively engages in biodiversity monitoring, habitat conservation, and awareness programs.

“These conservation efforts reflect our deeper mission to not only tread lightly on the land but also to protect the rare and remarkable life it sustains,” said Hagan.

Community empowerment is a cornerstone of Rasa Ria’s mission.

The resort has forged strong ties with local Sabahan artisans and vendors, promoting traditional crafts and generating income through events that celebrate Sabah’s cultural richness.

In 2024 alone, RM243,360 was invested into ESG-related activities, with a substantial portion benefiting the “Embrace” programme.

This initiative supports over 60 school children through educational outreach and community activities, such as food safety workshops and World Pangolin Day.

Women-led projects, including the Sarimpak Robe initiative with Changgih Designs, and collaborative sewing projects in Tuaran and Tamparuli, have not only provided sustainable income but also preserved heritage crafts.

“Our journey in sustainability has always been deeply rooted in the people of Rasa Ria and the community of Pantai Dalit and Tuaran.

“Their knowledge, traditions, and unwavering support have inspired us to go beyond hospitality,” said Hagan.

Inclusivity is another pillar of the resort’s approach; employing individuals with disabilities like Samri Butak, a carpenter who represented Sabah in the Malaysia Paralympic Games.

The resort’s community engagement saw 169 beneficiaries, including school children and families, participating in initiatives designed to empower and uplift.

Shangri-La Rasa Ria’s operational ethos also prioritises responsible sourcing and reducing carbon footprints by utilising locally grown produce for its culinary offerings.

In a bid to engage guests and locals in its sustainability journey, Rasa Ria is hosting the 14-day EcoRia Challenge from June 16 to 30.

This initiative encourages participants to adopt simple, conscious actions to effect meaningful change. Prizes, including luxurious stays at the resort, await those who join in.

Participants in the EcoRia Challenge stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including:

1st Prize: A 3-day, 2-night stay in an Ocean Wing Junior Suite with a Sea View

2nd Prize: A 3-day, 2-night stay in an Ocean Wing Junior Suite with a Garden View

3rd Prize: A 3-day, 2-night stay in a Garden Wing Deluxe with a Sea View

The resort invites everyone to partake in this path of transformation for a harmonious future, highlighting how simple, conscious actions can create ripples of meaningful change.