KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A man was tearfully reunited with his two missing cows after a four-hour search, as shown in a viral TikTok by @hazriqspark86.

The user said his father had been too distraught to eat, riding alone on his motorcycle to find them, the New Straits Times reported.

“He couldn’t even eat, he cried during mealtimes thinking about the cows,” the son was quoted as saying.

The family later received a tip that the runaways had been spotted near a bund. Not long after, they were told the surau chairman had found and secured them at the mosque.

During the reunion, one of the cows, which the family said is tame, was seen licking the original poster’s younger brother’s head.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who helped in the search and confirmed the bovine duo are now safely back home.

The post has since gained over 57,000 likes, prompting others to share similar stories in the comments.

One user said her father disappeared while looking for his cows — and was upset when the family searched for him instead of the animals.