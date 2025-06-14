KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The struggle of finding O+ blood donors for her mother, who needed a transfusion after undergoing abdominal surgery nearly five decades ago, was a turning point for Chin Jeck Leng to become a dedicated blood donor.

Driven by the determination to prevent others from going through the same ordeal, the 65-year-old does not mind making the trip to the National Blood Centre in Jalan Tun Razak every two weeks, all in the name of saving more lives.

The former head of Human Resource Management at a local bank has donated blood an astounding 580 times, an extraordinary achievement that not only earned her widespread recognition but also made her the first woman in the country to receive the prestigious Medal for Life award.

“I was still a child during that surgery in 1980 and not eligible to donate. It was challenging to find donors among family and relatives, as not many were willing to give blood.

“And the only person willing to donate was my neighbour, who asked for payment. That was when I realised how vital the sacrifice of a blood donor truly is, as it offers hope to those in need. After all, blood is something money can’t buy,” she said.

She spoke to reporters after receiving the award at the national-level World Blood Donor Day appreciation ceremony and the silver jubilee celebration of the National Blood Centre, which Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad officiated.

The Kuantan, Pahang native, who began donating blood at 18, said she remains in good health and free from any illnesses to this day. She expressed hope that more people, especially the younger generation, would come forward to become blood donors.

Meanwhile, Anugerah Delima recipient Norhasri Mohamad Jadi, 44, has been donating blood since he was 28 due to a traumatic childhood experience. He was involved in a road accident at the age of three and suffered severe blood loss.

He recalled that his family was returning to Kuala Lumpur from their hometown in Teluk Kemang, Negeri Sembilan when the vehicle skidded while trying to avoid a lorry.

“That’s why I decided to become a blood donor. I realised just how life-changing a donor’s contribution can be,” he said, adding that the crash left his right arm and leg permanently impaired.

The O+ e-hailing driver has donated blood 99 times and was the only blood donor with a disability to receive an award at the ceremony.

The Anugerah Delima is awarded to individuals who have made between 76 and 100 apheresis donations, where only specific components of the blood are collected, and the rest of the blood is returned to the donor’s body during the same session, or 31 to 40 whole blood donations. — Bernama