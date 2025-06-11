KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Electric Vehicle (EV) registrations continue to grow in Malaysia and Tesla has just ended Proton’s streak of having the most popular EV title for four consecutive months.

According to the latest vehicle registration data released by Road Transport Department (JPJ), a total of 4,152 EVs were registered in May 2025, which represents 5.58 per cent of total industry volume.

While the overall vehicle segment is showing signs of decline, the EV sector is showing growth of 58.51 per cent for Year-to-Date (Jan-May 2025 vs Jan-May 2024) and 69.26 per cent growth for Year-over-Year (May 2025 vs May 2024).

As a comparison, petrol vehicle registrations have declined by 2.5 per cent from 64,986 units in May 2024 to 63,363 units in May 2025, while Green Diesel vehicle registrations have dropped by 11.1 per cent from 4,297 units in May 2024 to 3,820 units in May 2025.

The newly upgraded Tesla Model Y has emerged as the most popular model in May with 985 units, while Proton e.MAS 7 is No. 2 with 862 units registered. The list continues with BYD Atto 3 at No. 3 with 505 units, BYD Sealion 7 at No. 4 with 406 units and BYD M6 at No. 5 with 136 units.

Deliveries for the new Model Y had only started in May, after it was open for booking in Malaysia since January 10, 2025.

Cumulatively, the Proton e.MAS 7 is still the most popular EV so far with a total of 3,399 units registered in Malaysia in 2025, followed by BYD Sealion 7 at No. 2 with 1,640 units and BYD Atto 3 at No. 3 with 1,230 units. Registrations for the Atto 3 had picked up recently after the introduction of the BYD Atto 3 Ultra which comes with upgraded features and a lower price tag.

Tesla Model Y is catching up at No. 4 with 1,111 units while the BYD M6 is at No. 5 with 863 units.

When it comes to premium MPVs, the Denza D9 is still the most popular with 524 units registered so far, followed by the Zeekr 009 at No. 2 with 402 units and the Xpeng X9 at No. 3 with 157 units.

BYD remains the No. 1 EV brand in Malaysia with a total of 4,355 units registered in Malaysia from January to May 2025. If you include the sub-brand Denza, they have registered a total of 4,879 units this year so far, which is 25.3 per cent market share of Malaysia’s EV segment.

Proton despite having just a single EV model is holding strong at No. 2 with 3,399 units, followed by Tesla which has registered a total of 1,810 units.

When it comes to premium brands, BMW Group which includes Mini, still leads with a total of 993 units registered so far. — SoyaCincau