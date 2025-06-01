KUCHING, June 1 — Gawai Dayak has grown to become a powerful symbol of unity, hope, and aspiration for the Dayak community – the majority ethnic group in Sarawak.

Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon, founder of St John Ambulance Sarawak, noted that Gawai was originally celebrated at different times across various longhouses and villages, marking the end of a successful harvest.

“The ethnic Dayak community then decided to celebrate the event on one day; thus, it’s celebrated by all as the most important day by all different Dayak groups.

“It is now one of Sarawak’s important gazetted holidays,” he said in his Gawai Dayak message.



Ang expressed pride in the Dayak community’s achievements and their significant contributions to Malaysia’s development and prosperity.

However, he also reminded the public that the Covid-19 pandemic is “still far from over.”

“Some global communities have decided ‘to live with the virus’ after the majority of the people have been fully vaccinated.

“Still, while we are reopening, I am sure that we will still continue to be careful and vigilant,” he said.

Ang went on to lament the continued existence of wars, conflicts, and unrest in many parts of what he described as “an uncertain and unpredictable world”.

“The people suffer untold miseries and sufferings, especially the most vulnerable: the poor, the sick, the children, the seniors and underprivileged.

“All countries should ideally consider devoting their funds, time and energy to make life safer, happier and more bearable for everyone in this rather difficult, troubled and tumultuous world,



instead of production of lethal weapons, especially nuclear weapons with the capacity to destroy the human kind,” he said.

He added that universal peace and happiness could be achieved if all nations committed to total disarmament.

Trillions of dollars currently spent on arms could instead be used to improve living standards across the globe, he added.

“That will be the day to celebrate.”

The universal day of peace

Ang also highlighted global inflation and threatening famine caused by geopolitical tensions should be addressed immediately.

The much feared climate change and its ill effects on humankind, flora and fauna and the environment is a monumental issue, he said.

“We see such ill-effects already even within our own country as torrential rains and serious floods seem to be occurring with greater frequency,” he said.

Intense forest fires caused by prolonged droughts are affecting nations like the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia, and in the Philippines, typhoons continue to grow in intensity year after year, he said.

“As we celebrate another Gawai festival, let us be reminded again to celebrate in moderation.

“Both humans and Planet Earth must stay healthy for their own sake and that of future generations.

“God bless our people, God bless our country.

“Selamat Ari Gawai, Gayu Guru, Gerai Nyamai! Selamat hari Kaamatan.” — The Borneo Post





