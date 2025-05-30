PHUKET, May 30 — The owner of a floating restaurant in Rawai has urged local authorities to build more public toilets for tourists after catching foreign visitors defecating on his property.

According to Khaosod English, Pannatat Asawapitakchon said the issue has happened twice, most recently on May 22, when he witnessed a female tourist relieving herself outside his restaurant after closing hours. He confronted her and asked her to clean up the area. His social media post about the incident has since gone viral, drawing widespread support and calls for action.

“At first she didn’t accept responsibility, but after talking for a while, she went to clean the spot where she had defecated. But it wasn’t clean enough, so I had to clean it again myself. That’s why I want to ask the relevant agencies about public restrooms – I’d like them to build restrooms in the Rawai Beach area,” he told the daily.

In his social media post, the owner explained that when his restaurant is open, tourists are welcome to use the restrooms, even if they are not dining there.

“But what happened at my restaurant shows we’re not ready to efficiently accommodate tourists. I don’t know if other business operators have experienced this,” he wrote.

He concluded his post with a simple request: “I ask those involved to help solve this small problem. It’s not urgent, but I’m raising the issue for future improvements. In the meantime, I’ll probably have to keep cleaning up urine and faeces myself.”