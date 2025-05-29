KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — As pet ownership rises in Malaysia, so too does the demand for pet bereavement services, with many owners seeking meaningful ways to honour their cherished companions.

According to Standard Insights’ Consumer Report Malaysia 2023, which surveyed over 1,000 Malaysians, 51.1 per cent reported owning pets, with 26.4 per cent of them housing multiple pets. This growing trend has driven the normalisation of pet bereavement services, once considered a niche offering.

How much will it cost?

For starters, a basic funeral package offered by Nirvana Asia Group in the Klang Valley starts at RM2,800 (as-need) or RM2,300 (pre-need). It includes pick-up services, disinfection, casket, flower arrangements, and disposal by burial or cremation.

For those choosing cremation, columbarium niches range between RM5,000 and RM7,500, while burial plots, though currently unavailable, were priced with a one-time maintenance fee of RM2,000.

A headstone carved in the likeness of one’s beloved animal companion at the Pet Memorial Garden in Nirvana Memorial Park, Semenyih. — Picture courtesy of Nirvana Asia

Nirvana Asia shared that more Malaysians are viewing pets as family members, and the company has developed its offerings to meet this emotional need.

“Psychologists now acknowledge that losing a pet can impact people as deeply as losing a loved one. Recognising this, we established the Pet Memorial Garden and funeral service packages to honour the special bond between owners and their pets,” the company said in an email to Malay Mail.

A personalised farewell

Smaller businesses, such as Piepie Pet Memorial (M) Sdn Bhd, focus on offering tailored services that allow pet owners to bid farewell in their own way.

Ceremonies can include private goodbyes, religious readings, and mementos such as ash pendants or bracelets. Owners are also given the chance to clip their pet’s fur and create a paw-print keepsake.

A variety of smaller mementos to store a cremated pet’s ashes are available for choosing. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Co-founder Kelly Yan said public awareness about pet bereavement has grown significantly in the past five years.

“What was once considered a luxury is now seen as an integral part of the grieving process,” Yan told Malay Mail.

Among their offerings, The Journey package, priced between RM2,399 and RM2,999 depending on the pet’s weight and urgency, remains a popular choice.

Honouring a special bond

The Pet Memorial Garden in Nirvana Memorial Park, Semenyih, spans 3.8 acres and is among the largest in the region. Opened in 2007, it houses memorial monuments, including one dedicated to a local animal activist.

The Pet Memorial Garden in Nirvana Memorial Park, Semenyih, consists of burial plots, columbarium niches and a memorial monument dedicated to a local animal activist. — Picture courtesy Nirvana Asia

Yan believes that the rise in pet bereavement services is driven by increased pet ownership, younger generations’ emotional expressiveness, and social media’s role in normalising grief.

“As the industry grows, I hope we continue to elevate how we talk about pet loss — not as an afterthought but as a meaningful chapter in the bond we share with our companions,” she added.