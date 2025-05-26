KOTA KINABALU, May 26 — It was as if destiny had written her path. For over two decades, Nurzhafarina Othman’s life journey in Sabah has been deeply intertwined with the majestic presence of the Bornean elephant, particularly within the lush, tropical rainforests of the Lower Kinabatangan.

What began in 2003 as a decision to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Conservation Biology at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) unexpectedly opened the door to an entirely new world, one that allowed her to understand, in a profoundly holistic way, the ecology, social structure and behaviour of the largest land mammal in South-east Asia.

The native of Kedah has since dedicated her life to studying every aspect of the Bornean elephant’s life cycle as a senior lecturer at the UMS Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation, playing a vital role in the conservation of these gentle giants, whose future is increasingly threatened.

Her journey is even more inspiring with her leadership as the founder and director of Seratu Aatai, a non-profit dedicated to elephant conservation, an unwavering commitment that earned global recognition in April when she was awarded the prestigious Whitley Award, often known as the “Green Oscars”.

Speaking to Bernama, she shared how a unique and powerful bond naturally formed between her and the elephants during her encounters in the field, which revealed a side of the species many never see, sensitive, affectionate and intelligent creatures capable of deep emotional expression.

It is a connection built not just on science, but on mutual respect and understanding, that continues to shape her mission to protect these extraordinary animals and the fragile ecosystems they call home.

“There’s a feeling that we chose each other. At first, studying Bornean elephants was just a means to complete my degree. But the more time I spent with them, it felt as though they were telling me to stay,” said the young scientist softly in a recent exclusive interview.

“There has always been an opportunity to learn, to understand them more deeply. It’s as if I was meant to be part of their story,” she added with a quiet conviction.

As she recounted her journey, Nurzhafarina shared that she has never experienced aggression from the pachyderms; instead, her presence has always been met with calm, almost as if her wild and resilient companions recognised that she was not there to intrude, but to help protect and preserve their world.

“The elephants gave me their time. I spent so much of it with them that I came to know 50 individual females by sight. I even named each one. I followed them for four years. I felt accepted, and at the same time, I kept learning from them.

“We often misunderstand them. Elephants don’t attack. Yet we use words like ‘attack’ or say they ‘invade’ our space. But I don’t think those words are fair because the truth is, they were here long before us,” she explained.

It’s this quiet truth that fuels Nurzhafarina’s lifelong mission to help humans and elephants coexist with understanding and respect, as she believes that local communities sharing the same landscape with Bornean elephants must learn to live in harmony, not through fear, but through tolerance and empathy.

Founded in 2018, Seratu Aatai, which means “united in heart” in the Sungai language, works closely with these communities through education and outreach to promote deeper awareness and compassion, not just for elephants, but for all forms of wildlife.

Seratu Aatai is the only conservation group in Sabah solely dedicated to the protection of the Bornean elephant (Elephas maximus borneensis) in Lower Kinabatangan, a rich, biodiverse region over 300 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, also home to orangutans, sun bears and the iconic proboscis monkey.

The first time Nurzhafarina witnessed the reality of life for Bornean elephants in the wild, it changed her perspective forever. She saw not just the beauty of these gentle giants, but the struggle they face in navigating what little remains of their natural home, forests now surrounded and fragmented by human activity.

That moment stirred something deep within her, a calling to become a voice for the elephants, a bridge between human and animal, so these creatures might continue to play their vital role in the forest ecosystem and the wider balance of nature.

Speaking about her recent recognition as a recipient of the Whitley Award 2025, Nurzhafarina admitted it was difficult to put her emotions into words. Presented by the UK-based Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), the award is known for its intense competitiveness and global prestige.

On April 30, she received the £50,000 (approximately RM287,000) award from WFN Patron Princess Anne at the Royal Geographical Society in London, as a powerful endorsement of her work to protect the estimated 300 remaining Bornean elephants in eastern Sabah.

The award also recognises her innovative approach in engaging stakeholders in the oil palm industry across the Lower Kinabatangan, encouraging elephant-friendly practices and building a network of safe corridors for the world’s smallest elephant species.

“This award comes with great responsibility. I am grateful to the Whitley platform because it opens up more opportunities for me to share the story of the Bornean elephants. It also gives confidence to everyone working in the field that we are truly on the right path,” she said.

For her, this is not just a career, it is a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the knowledge and skills she has been given to protect the Bornean elephant, a species classified as “Endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

While she acknowledges that uniting all parties in the conservation effort is challenging, Nurzhafarina hopes the local communities will join her in this vital mission.

She believes it is essential to preserve Kinabatangan as a symbol of harmony and coexistence between humans and wildlife.

“I see Kinabatangan as a very special place. Despite the many challenges in maintaining wildlife habitats, this region remains resilient and strong.

“Sabah and Borneo are renowned for their natural wealth, with forests and wildlife that exist nowhere else. This is what draws people here. So, we must find a balance between development and environmental conservation,” she emphasised.

Her words echo a deep bond, not only with the elephants she protects but with the land they share, reminding us all of the delicate harmony that sustains life in this unique corner of the world. — Bernama