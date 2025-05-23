KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Ancom Nylex Berhad and HELM Asia brought global badminton icon Viktor Axelsen here yesterday for an event blending sports inspiration with corporate partnership.

Held at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, the event opened with Axelsen mentoring children in badminton, delivering playful yet instructive sessions.

The highlight for many was the champion’s personal engagement with each child, making them feel like stars in their own right.

Children of BAM coach Yogendran Krishnan, Mischa Anne and Roen Dhavin, also joined the session and held their own against Axelsen.

“It’s about giving them exposure,” Yogendran said, noting how rare and valuable the experience was for aspiring players.

Axelsen, a father himself, tailored his coaching to be fun and uplifting, drawing out smiles and grit in equal measure.

“It’s about falling in love with the game,” Axelsen told guests later, reinforcing the emotional core of the event.

After the court session, corporate figures joined the athletes in a banquet setting that spotlighted Ancom and HELM’s ongoing collaboration.

Ancom’s Executive Vice Chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei said, “These partnerships aren’t just for one evening — they’re about building enduring relationships.”

HELM Asia’s Kew Hui Chin also highlighted the alignment of values: “Viktor’s journey... mirrors the principles HELM holds dear.”

Speaking from the stage, Axelsen noted, “It’s one of the best things about being a professional athlete — inspiring the young generation.”

Reflecting on character development, he said, “If you teach kids to treat people with respect... we’re helping them find their passion.”

On the future of badminton, Axelsen added, “I would much rather see bigger tournaments lasting over more days, like the Grand Slams.”

A two-time Olympic Champion (2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris), two-time World Champion (2017 and 2022), and four-time European Champion, Axelsen is one of the most successful male players in badminton history.