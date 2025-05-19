BANGKOK, May 19 — Over 56 per cent of Bangkok residents are affected by abdominal obesity, placing them at higher risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) than people in other parts of Thailand, according to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The figures were revealed during the launch of a public health event in the capital on Sunday, aimed at raising awareness about NCDs and addressing why Bangkok residents are disproportionately affected by conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, reported the Bangkok Post.

Citing recent data, Somsak said 56.1 per cent of people in Bangkok were found to have abdominal obesity — significantly higher than the national average of 39.4 per cent. He also noted that 12.5 per cent of the capital’s population had been diagnosed with diabetes, compared to 9.5 per cent nationwide.

The rise in NCDs is a major concern for the nation’s public health authorities, affecting both quality of life and healthcare resources.