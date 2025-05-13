KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Malaysia can soon expect easier cross-border charging as local provider KINETA Sdn Bhd teams up with Singapore-based Charge+ to expand their networks.

The new partnership, announced at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025 in Serdang, aims to create a seamless EV charging experience across Southeast Asia.

Under this collaboration, KINETA will help Charge+ grow its footprint in Malaysia by installing new charging points and maintaining high safety and quality standards.

“This strategic alliance is a major milestone in our mission to accelerate EV adoption in Malaysia, while paving the way for a seamless cross-border charging experience.

“Together, we’re not just building infrastructure — we’re making electric vehicle ownership simpler, more accessible, and more inspiring for everyone,” KINETA managing director Sunny Lee said in a statement.

Both companies will allow EV drivers to roam between their networks using either platform, making charging more convenient when travelling.

KINETA has already sold over 9,000 chargers and completed more than 6,000 installations across homes, retail outlets and large commercial sites.

As for Charge+, the firm operates more than 3,000 charging points across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The company plans to install 30,000 charging points by 2030, including a 5,000km direct current (DC) charging highway across the region.

With EV sales rising fast in Malaysia, the partnership offers a timely solution for drivers seeking a reliable, accessible charging network at home and abroad.