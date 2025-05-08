KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — After months of rumour, Proton e.MAS 5 is now official and will be launched in Q4 this year. Proton has officially revealed the new EV at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025 in MAEPS Serdang.

However, the official unveiling today did not reveal the car’s full look. Instead, the e.MAS 5 shown today is still camouflaged with a custom wrapping.

As for its name, Proton said the number “5” in the e.MAS 5 name signifies the EV’s compact form factor as opposed as to its older and larger SUV sibling, the e.MAS 7. At the same time, the national automaker is aiming the e.MAS 5 towards the younger crowd while e.MAS 7 is meant for families.

Pro-Net has yet to announce the pricing for the e.MAS 5. — SoyaCincau pic

What are the Proton e.MAS 5 specs?

Unfortunately, the official specs of the EV are still a secret for the time being. That being said, we have some idea of how they going to be.

This is because the e.MAS 5 is based on Geely Xingyuan, also known as the Geely Star Wish. Here are the top-line specs for the Xingyuan:

Base variant: 30.1kWh LFP battery

Range: ~280km (WLTP)

Output: 78hp, 130Nm

Premium variant: 40.2kWh LFP battery

Range: ~380km (WLTP)

Output: 114hp, 150Nm

2,650mm wheelbase 375L rear boot, expandable to 1,320Lwith seats down 70L frunk with a 25kg limit 20L centre console, 10L dash drawer, and a rear under-seat storage bin 10.25” digital instrument cluster 14.6” infotainment touchscreen with Flyme OS

The e.MAS 5 falls under the B-segment hatchback category. — SoyaCincau pic

On a related note, Proton has previously said that the high-voltage battery for the new EV will be “included” with the car. This is generally a light-hearted reference to Perodua’s plan to introduce battery leasing for its upcoming EV. — SoyaCincau