KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Hasbro has launched the Monopoly Classic Malaysia edition to mark the board game’s 90th anniversary, along with three new expansion packs aimed at offering quicker and more dynamic gameplay.

The special Malaysia edition features updated graphics, larger tokens, and game pieces, as well as improved storage, and is priced at RM99.90.

“Whether you’re a seasoned player or just discovering the game, Monopoly has something for everyone,” the company said in a statement.

Hasbro noted that Monopoly has sold over 275 million copies worldwide since its 1935 debut, and is now available in 47 languages and played in more than 100 countries.

The three expansion packs — Free Parking Jackpot, Go To Jail, and Buy Everything — are each priced at RM44.90 and are designed to add unique twists to the original game while reducing playtime to about 40 minutes.

— Picture courtesy of Hasbro

Free Parking Jackpot turns the Free Parking space into a spin-to-win jackpot, allowing players to collect bonuses like free properties and cash.

The Go To Jail expansion introduces Corruption and Super Corruption cards, giving jailed players ways to disrupt opponents or escape by rolling special dice.

Buy Everything lets players purchase previously unavailable spaces such as the GO square and Jail, while also offering Sale Vault cards with abilities or instant-win conditions.

The new Malaysia edition and expansion packs are now available at major retailers and online stores including Toys “R” Us Malaysia.