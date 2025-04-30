HONG KONG, April 30 — A 47-year-old man here had his left lower leg amputated after developing a severe bacterial infection days following acupuncture at two traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said the man developed a fever and thigh pain on April 11 and was later diagnosed with septic shock and necrotising fasciitis, also known as a “flesh-eating infection”.

“During the investigation, the team suspected that the Chinese medicine practitioner had not strictly followed infection control procedures when performing acupuncture,” a CHP spokesman said.

After initial treatment at a private hospital, the patient was transferred to Queen Mary Hospital on April 12, where doctors performed the amputation the following day.

Health officials said the man had existing health conditions and remained hospitalised in stable condition.

The man had sought acupuncture on April 7, 9, and 10 after injuring his back and experiencing numbness in his leg and foot.

Authorities confirmed that he had not travelled abroad, suffered skin wounds, or had contact with infected individuals during the incubation period.

Environmental testing at the Causeway Bay clinic found a sample contaminated with Group A Streptococcus, genetically matching the patient’s infection, while further testing continues.

The Department of Health said it may refer the case to the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong for possible disciplinary action if misconduct is confirmed.

Sung Chuk-kei, head of a Chinese medicine practitioners’ union, urged the public not to generalise the case but acknowledged the need for stronger hygiene protocols and oversight within the sector.