WASHINGTON, April 27 — US President Donald Trump said he has been too busy to buy First Lady Melania a present for her 55th birthday yesterday, so he is treating her to a romantic dinner on Air Force One instead.

The Trumps flew to Rome on Friday for the funeral of Pope Francis. But instead of lingering afterward for dinner in the Italian capital’s trattorias, they are flying straight back to the United States.

The 78-year-old tycoon admitted it may not be everyone’s idea of the perfect way to celebrate.

“She’s got a working birthday,” Trump told reporters on the presidential jet as the couple headed off for the first foreign trip since his return to power.

The Republican added that as he prepares to mark the 100th day of a frenetic opening to his second term, seeking deals on tariffs, Ukraine, Iran and Gaza, there hadn’t been time for much else.

“I haven’t had time to buy presents, it’s been pretty busy,” he said.

When asked if he would be taking Melania to dinner to mark her birthday, he replied: “I’m taking her for dinner on the Boeing — I’m taking her for dinner on Air Force One.”

Trump then joked that he would send his wife back into the “lion’s den” to talk to reporters herself.

Donald and Melania Trump were earlier seen boarding Air Force One together at an air base just outside Washington, with the First Lady wearing a long tan trench coat and sunglasses.

The Trumps have led largely separate lives since he took office, with Melania spending most of her time in New York, where their son Barron, 19, is attending university.

But they have made a few joint appearances, including on Monday when they hosted the traditional Easter egg roll at the White House.

Last year the couple spent her birthday apart, with Melania in Florida while Trump was in New York for a trial over payments of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump said at the time that “it’d be nice to be with her, but I’m at a courthouse for a rigged trial.” — AFP