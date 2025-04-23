TAPAH, April 23 — Despite the price hike, a food stall in Kampung Haji Hassan, Tapah Road here, is selling peanut sauce bun noodles for only RM1.50 a plate.

Maintaining a recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation for over 80 years, the “Yeop Din” stall has become a popular destination for residents around the Tapah parliamentary constituency in Perak, who want to taste the delicious food at an affordable price.

Stall owner Suriati Shairi, 41, said she has been selling peanut sauce bun noodles for RM1 since 2003, but raised the price by 50 sen in the past two weeks.

“Many are surprised by this price and question whether I can make a profit? Alhamdulillah, my sustenance is always sufficient. I can also send my eldest son to Universiti Malaysia Terengganu,” she told Bernama.

The bun noodles were specially ordered from Teluk Intan, blended using a traditional method that produces a chewy and smooth texture. — Bernama pic

According to Suriati, the preparation of the ingredients to make the bun noodles is not complicated because it only uses noodles, peanuts, oil and soy sauce, but the uniqueness of the menu lies in the two main ingredients, namely bun noodles and peanut sauce.

She said that the bun noodles were specially ordered from Teluk Intan, blended using a traditional method that produces a chewy and smooth texture.

“We used to make this bun noodles ourselves, but due to time and labour constraints, we bought it even though it tasted a little different, but the main secret of this dish is our special peanut sauce. When (peanut sauce) is mixed with the boiled and fried bun noodles, the taste is extraordinary,” she said.

Suriati said the bun noodles recipe came from her husband’s grandmother, the late Ramlah Hassan, who was also the daughter of one of the early settlers of Kampung Haji Hassan.

Stall owner Suriati Shairi, 41, watches as her customers enjoy ‘mi sanggul’ at her stall in Kampung Haji Hassan, Tapah Road, where the dish is sold for only RM1.50 per plate. — Bernama pic

According to her, around the 1940s, Ramlah sold the food, which was considered fast food because it was quick to prepare and easy to enjoy.

For loyal customer of Yeop Din stall, Mohamad Zaifarul Zainal Abidin, 48, the combination of fried bun noodles with peanut sauce, which is rarely found elsewhere, makes the dish quite special.

“Outsiders from this area may find it strange to eat fried bun noodles with peanut sauce, but after trying it for themselves, they found it really delicious,” he said.

Amirudin Mohamad Ali, 58, said eating bun noodles with peanut sauce reminded him of his childhood.

“In the past, my mother would wrap bun noodles in banana leaves, put them in rattan trays, and eat them with my siblings,” he said. — Bernama