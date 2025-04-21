KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Great Wall Motor (GWM) will be launching the Ora Good Cat GT in Malaysia soon. The company revealed its plan during a dinner session with local media members earlier this week.

However, GWM Malaysia stopped short of announcing the EV’s launch date or pricing for our market. Given that the Malaysia Autoshow 2025 will be taking place next month, the event is the prime candidate for the official debut of Good Cat GT in Malaysia.

The compact electric hatchback is also equipped with a pair of sports seats for the driver and front passenger. — SoyaCincau pic

Ora Good Cat GT vs Good Cat Pro/Ultra — what are the differences?

As you can see from the images, it is not difficult to tell the Good Cat GT apart from the existing 400 Pro or 500 Ultra. Aside from the GT emblem on its back, the aggressive styling, which includes GT-exclusive bumpers, spoiler, and wheel design, pretty much gives its identity away.

The dual-tone interior in black and yellow. — SoyaCincau pic

Inside, the compact electric hatchback is also equipped with a pair of sports seats for the driver and front passenger, which have a GT logo on their headrest. While the GT variant continues to feature a dual-tone interior just like the Pro and Ultra counterparts, it has a black and yellow colour combo though.

In Thailand, the Good Cat GT is equipped with a more powerful 128kW (172hp) electric motor that also produces 250Nm of torque. In comparison, the existing non-GT variants in Malaysia have been fitted with a 105kW (141hp) electric motor with a maximum torque of 210Nm.

Aggressive styling includes GT-exclusive bumpers, spoiler and wheel design. — SoyaCincau pic

Over there, the GT version was fitted with a 57.70kWh LFP battery instead of the 63.139kWh ternary lithium battery on the Ultra variant for the Malaysian market. Not to forget, the Thai-spec GT also has an NEDC-rated range of 460km which is much lower than the Malaysia-spec Ultra that has 500km of range.

At the moment, the Good Cat 400 Pro is currently priced at RM113,800 while the 500 Ultra variant is going for RM143,800 although you might be able to get your hands on either of these variants for slightly lower through promotional discounts. As mentioned earlier, the price tag for the Good Cat GT in Malaysia is still a mystery, but there is no doubt that it is going to cost more than the Ultra. — SoyaCincau