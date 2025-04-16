KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Concerns over potential massive earthquakes in Japan have prompted more Hongkongers to spend the Easter holidays in mainland China, especially in Greater Bay Area cities and far-western provinces like Xinjiang and Tibet.

Several travel agencies reported a surge in demand for mainland tours while interest in Japan tours declined significantly.

A report by the South China Morning Post said high-speed rail tickets to many mainland cities were already sold out three days ahead of the long weekend.

“Travelling to mainland China has become a new normal for many people,” said Jonathan Wong Tse-wing, chairman of the Society of IATA Passenger Agents.

Wong said Chaoshan in Guangdong was among the most popular destinations due to its accessibility via high-speed rail and social media exposure.

Many Hongkongers have a strong affinity for cities within the Greater Bay Area, driven by convenient transport links and amplified by endorsements from online influencers on RedNote (known in Chinese as Xiaohongshu),” he added.

Wong’s organisation includes 100 out of the 230 travel agencies in Hong Kong accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Travel agents have observed a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in Hongkongers booking trips to the mainland for Easter.

Chen Ruidong, managing director of China Travel Service Hong Kong, said Qingyuan in northern Guangdong had emerged as the top destination due to the opening of a new Chimelong resort.

“Hong Kong people often favour Qingyuan for short getaways due to its affordability, good value and hot spring experiences,” he said.

He added that eight- to ten-day tours to Xinjiang, Ningxia and Tibet had become popular choices during the flower season despite starting at HK$15,000 (RM8,537).

WWPKG CEO Yuen Chun-ning said bookings for Japan tours had dropped by 50 per cent compared with last year, while demand for mainland tours ranging from HK$1,000 to HK$20,000 had risen.

“The Easter holiday is only four days long. Customers are more inclined towards mainland China tour groups, with short trips to Greater Bay Area cities lasting two or three days,” said Yuen.

He said other popular options included Beijing, the Three Gorges Dam, Changbai Mountains, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Timothy Chui Ting-pong, director of Family Travel and executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Association, said mainland bookings had gone up by 15 per cent compared with last Easter.

“Even disregarding rumours of earthquakes in Japan, the appeal of travelling to mainland China is steadily growing,” Chui said.

He said his agency had organised 300 tours for the Easter break, with each tour hosting 28 people and costing between HK$1,000 and HK$2,000.

Chui said tourism infrastructure in mainland cities had improved significantly and pointed to strong interest in HK$10,000 seven-day packages to Xinjiang and Hainan.

The MTR Corporation said it would enhance train services on the East Rail Line, Airport Express and high-speed rail to accommodate the travel surge.

The Lok Ma Chau-Admiralty service will increase from Friday morning until noon, with added evening services on Monday for return journeys.

Airport Express trains will begin at 5.35am on Thursday and Friday from Hong Kong station.

The high-speed rail will add eight pairs of chartered trains from Friday to Tuesday, covering destinations like Chaoshan and Guilin.

Eight extra southbound trains will run from Shenzhenbei to Hong Kong from Friday to Saturday, while seven additional northbound trains will operate from West Kowloon to Shenzhenbei from Sunday to Monday.