WASHINGTON, April 16 — US President Donald Trump took a stab at pronouncing his MAGA mantra in Spanish and — though he did not stick the landing — video of his effort went viral anyway.

In an interview airing yesterday and today on a Fox News Spanish language offshoot, host Rachel Campos-Duffy said she was going to teach the 78-year-old president how to say “Make America Great Again” in the language of Cervantes.

Then she pronounced it — “Vamos a hacer America grande otra vez” — and asked the president to repeat it.

Famous for his mangled syntax and meandering discourse, Trump did not disappoint.

He skipped the subject and verb altogether and just said in a rather staccato style, gesturing with his hands, “America grande otra vez.”

President Trump learns how to say MAGA in Spanish pic.twitter.com/gY62nLiL0w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2025

He leaned forward for emphasis with the last word.

It was not a passage from Quixote by any means, but Trump fans on social media loved it, giving him high marks for even trying.

The White House posted the clip on X and it was quickly viewed hundreds of thousands of times. — AFP