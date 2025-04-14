KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — A video showing a rat allegedly helping itself to food at a restaurant — believed to be a mamak in Bandar Mahkota Cheras — has gone viral, drawing outrage and concern from online users.

The short clip, which appeared to have been filmed during the restaurant’s operating hours, shows a rodent confidently scurrying across a food counter and nibbling from trays of uncovered dishes.

After being startled, the rodent then ran off.

One online user commented, “This is disgusting and dangerous.”

Another viewer remarked, “If the rat is brave enough to come out when people are around, imagine what happens when it’s closed.”

Under Malaysia’s Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, food premises are required to maintain cleanliness and ensure food is protected from contamination by pests or animals.

Failure to comply may result in fines, closure or other enforcement actions by health authorities.