KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Step into a room in a young man’s home in Kulim, Kedah, and your eyes will immediately be drawn to his impressive collection of thousands of anime figurines-featuring characters from globally popular series that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Neatly displayed in several glass cabinets and metal shelves, 30-year-old Muhammad Fikri Hadi Mohamed Hanafiah’s passion for the intricately designed figurines-crafted to closely resemble characters from popular Japanese anime-has led him to amass more than 1,500 figures since his school days.

Interestingly, the Manufacturing Engineering graduate from Universiti Malaysia Perlis also owns rare and limited-edition items that are hard to find on the market, such as Hatake Kakashi from Naruto and Vinsmoke Sanji from One Piece-two of his favourite characters.

“These two items are very valuable because only 300 units were released worldwide. I pre-ordered them and had to compete with other collectors. That’s one of the main challenges of collecting — getting your hands on rare items.

“Sometimes I have to wait for months just for a single figure. That’s why it’s important for collectors to stay active in the anime community and attend conventions, to network and gain more knowledge about the anime world,” he told Bernama.

Expanding further, the production supervisor at a private company said he typically turns to a variety of platforms to source his desired anime figurines-including online marketplaces, social media, anime conventions, and specialty Japanese merchandise stores.

He has no qualms about spending thousands of ringgit on his deep passion for Japanese animation — particularly Naruto and One Piece — as, for him, the joy of owning a figurine far surpasses the experience of merely collecting posters.

“I focus more on collecting figures rather than posters, manga, or other merchandise because figures are more detailed and visually appealing compared to posters or manga.

“Each figure is not just an object but a form of appreciation for the art and the nostalgia connected to the character I love, such as the Hatake Kakashi Full Susanoo figure from SXG Studio,” he said.

When asked if he plans to sell his collection, Muhammad Fikri Hadi explained that while anime collecting in Malaysia isn’t as widespread as in Japan, he intends to continue his hobby until the right moment comes to part with his pieces.

“The price depends on size and material. Resin figures are more expensive than PVC ones, with prices starting at around RM50 and reaching up to RM3,000,” he said. — Bernama