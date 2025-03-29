REMBAU, March 29 — After nearly a decade working as a sports massage therapist with the national football squad, Mohd Zaidi Abdul Latib took a brave leap into the business world by selling the traditional kuih bakar (grilled cake) from his shop in Kampung Semin, here.

The kuih bakar, which uses his mother’s recipe, is grilled over coconut husks and charcoal to produce its signature taste and authentic aroma.

Mohd Zaidi, 57, said that he was grateful that his savings from serving with the Football Association of Malaysia from 2007 to 2016 have allowed him to return to his hometown and run Makwe’ Kuih Bakar, which has been operating for nearly six years, with his wife Nur Aisha Lexty, 51.

Ainur Latifa Mohd Zaidi pours tbatter into a special ‘kuih bakar’ mould at her father Mohd Zaidi Abdul Latib’s stall in Kampung Semin, Rembau March 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

“My mother only took orders from surau, mosques, villagers, and for feasts, but it was never sold commercially. After retiring from the sports industry, I ventured into business and realised that authentic kuih bakar, prepared using traditional methods, is now hard to find,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Zaidi said coconut milk is the most important ingredient for getting a rich taste, as well as proper fire control technique while grilling the kuih bakar.

Mohd Zaidi emphasised that high-quality eggs are also essential for making scrumptious kuih bakar. He has also obtained halal certification to boost customer confidence in his food product.

Ainur Latifa Mohd Zaidi uses special equipment to lift the freshly made ‘kuih bakar’ at her father Mohd Zaidi Abdul Latib’s stall in Kampung Semin, Rembau March 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

Despite the rising cost of ingredients, he said he remains committed to maintaining the same quality at an affordable price of RM9 per piece. He also offers savoury kuih bakar with meat at RM10 per piece.

“I sell nearly 100 pieces daily especially as weekend approaches. We also have regular customers placing orders from Selangor Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Johor,” he said, adding that he also sells other traditional snacks such as kuih bahulu, tart nanas, tart nanas kerang, semperit and bangkit kelapa priced between RM18 and RM23.

The father of six said although he has long left the sports industry, he is thankful that several former national athletes continue to support his business by purchasing the kuih bakar.

This special ‘kuih bakar’ is grilled using coconut husks, preserving its unique traditional flavour and aroma. — Bernama pic

On his experience in the sports industry, Mohd Zaidi said he served with the national squad under the guidance of head coaches, including Datuk K. Rajagopal and Datuk Dollah Salleh.

In the meantime, Mohd Zaidi added that success is not solely dependent on past experiences, as every new venture requires courage and determination, even if it starts as a small business.

“It’s a joy to return to my hometown. Life here is more peaceful and I can be close to my 81-year-old mother. Alhamdulillah, she is in good health and sometimes stops by to watch me and her grandchildren making kuih for business,” he said, adding that he would like to open a café in the future. — Bernama