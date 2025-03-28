KUCHING, March 28 — Committed to easing the financial burden of parents, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, husband and wife, Mohd Nizamuddin Johari, 40, and Roszaima Rosdi, 38, have dedicated the past 10 years to running a children’s goods boutique, embracing the “harga Rahmah” initiative, to provide affordable essentials.

Ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration, their boutique, Bella’s Little Box, located in Kubah Ria, has become a go-to destination for residents of Kuching and nearby areas seeking children’s Raya attire, with prices starting as low as RM10 and going up to RM19.90 per pair.

“Even before the ‘harga Rahmah’ initiative, we were already selling children’s items at low prices because our goal was to make them accessible to everyone. Thankfully, despite the modest profit, the business has managed to sustain itself until now.

“Especially for this Aidilfitri, we are offering baju melayu, baju kurung, and kurta for children, aged one to six,” Roszaima told Bernama recently.

According to the mother of two, monthly sales can increase by 40 to 50 per cent during the Aidilfitri season, compared with non-festive months.Starting with just one shop lot in Kubah Ria in 2015, the couple has since expanded the business to two more boutique branches in Kota Samarahan and Bintulu. She noted that 90 per cent of her customers prefer shopping in physical stores, as it allows them to see and try the clothes before purchasing.

“We also cater to customers across Sarawak by selling through the Facebook platform. During the fasting month and Aidilfitri, our sales can reach six figures, exceeding RM100,000 per month,” she said.

“Two days before Aidilfitri, which is the last day our boutique operates before we close for the holidays, we offer special discounts for last-minute shoppers. As a result, our store is always packed, especially in the evening,” said Roszaima, who also plans to expand with more branches in the future.

She said that the boutique has extended its operating hours from 10am to 9pm throughout Ramadan, to make it more convenient for customers to shop after breaking their fast.

With only a few days left before Aidilfitri, regular Bella’s Little Box customer, Sayalabiah Idet, 32, and her husband seized the opportunity to buy Raya outfits for their first child, who is about to turn one.

“Last year, we didn’t buy Raya clothes because our child was still very small, but this time, we were really excited. Not only are the prices reasonable, but there are also plenty of patterns and colours to choose from,” she said. — Bernama