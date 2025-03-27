KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Kuala Lumpur will soon be featured in its own official edition of the iconic Monopoly board game, marking the first time Malaysia’s capital is being adapted into a customised edition of the game.

Tourism Malaysia has partnered with UK-based game maker Winning Moves to produce the Monopoly: Kuala Lumpur Edition, which is expected to launch at the end of 2025, aligning with the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

“We’re excited to partner with Monopoly to bring a piece of Kuala Lumpur to life through this interactive board game,” said Tourism Malaysia Director General Datuk Manoharan Periasamy in a statement recently.

“Hence, this collaboration allows us to reach a wider audience and inspire future travelers by sharing the beauty and adventure of Kuala Lumpur in a completely new way.”

The edition will feature a range of local landmarks and attractions, focusing on showcasing the capital city’s unique heritage and vibrant atmosphere.

Jennifer Lau, partnerships manager at Winning Moves, said the company is "excited to work with local stakeholders to make this edition a true reflection of the city”.

With this release, Kuala Lumpur joins other cities like London, New York, Sydney, Tokyo and Cape Town, which have had their own localised Monopoly editions.

Organisations interested in being featured are encouraged to reach out to Winning Moves. Members of the public can also contribute suggestions by emailing [email protected].