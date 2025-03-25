MIRI, March 25 — The two-day Malaysia Midnight Sales Carnival at Bintang Megamall, Miri, proved to be a major boost for tourism and retail spending in Sarawak, with an unforgettable shopping experience. The event held on March 22 and 23 featured a highlight Special Sale Moment from 10pm to midnight on the first day, where lucky shoppers had the chance to win prizes worth over RM20,000 with a minimum purchase of RM250.

Organised by Jalakx Sdn Bhd and supported by Tourism Malaysia, Pullman Hotel & Resort, Ojas Electronic, Parkson, and Bintang Megamall, the sales carnival drew crowds with a diverse range of activities including special appearances by Ezra Kaito and Zubir Khan; spin and win contest; drop bonanza and lucky pick; mall treasure hunt, colouring contest; Sarawak cultural performances, magic show and sculptured balloon giveaway.

Lucky shopper with their lucky spin prizes.

Sarawak State Director of Tourism, Rubiah Tul’Adwiyah Md Yusof from Tourism Malaysia shared, “The Malaysia Midnight Sales Carnival has been a great success in driving tourism and retail spending in Sarawak. We are pleased to support an event that not only brings joy to shoppers but also significantly contributes to the local economy.”

The carnival witnessed an overwhelming response, especially from Bruneian visitors, who took advantage of the sales to shop for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities. The influx of shoppers resulted in high hotel occupancy rates in Miri, benefiting local businesses such as vendors, talents, car rental services, F&B outlets, in-hailing drivers, and many more.

Shoppers who spent over RM250 participated in a balloon pick session, where a total of RM60,000 was given away, in terms of cash, electronic goods, shopping vouchers, and accommodation stay.

The event successfully created a new income stream for the local business community, reinforcing Miri’s position as a key shopping destination. The event organiser, Jalakx Sdn Bhd expressed its heartfelt appreciation to all partners and supporters for contributing to the success of this event.