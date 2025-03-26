MIAMI, March 26 — An unusual combination of bottled spring water, mouth tape, and banana peels has launched US fitness influencer Ashton Hall into viral territory.

Hall, a former US college football player turned content creator, has drawn tens of millions of views with videos showing his early-morning routine, which begins at 3.50am and lasts nearly six hours.

His process includes mouth taping during sleep, brushing his teeth with Saratoga Spring Water, submerging his face in an ice bath, and rubbing the inside of a banana peel on his skin.

The routine has sparked widespread reaction — part imitation, part satire. One social media user posed shirtless with a taped mouth and a banana in hand, standing in front of a fridge stocked exclusively with Saratoga bottles.

Another shared a video of their dog mimicking Hall’s routine, complete with a mock ice bath.

Even British broadcaster Piers Morgan jumped on the trend, attempting the steps on air, including the banana peel facial.

While some users say they’re inspired to improve their own habits, others are clearly just enjoying the spectacle.

Hall, who played American football for Alcorn State University in Mississippi, has said that after his sports career stalled, he fell out of shape. He got back into fitness while working a furniture moving job, eventually becoming a personal trainer and posting wellness content during the pandemic.

He now has millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.