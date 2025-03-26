KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — CelcomDigi has partnered with Italian design firm Pininfarina to redesign the interiors of its retail stores, aiming to offer a more functional and consistent customer experience.

In a statement today, the company said that the new layout is already in place at 52 locations nationwide, with more expected to follow in the coming months.

Pininfarina, a subsidiary of Indian tech firm Tech Mahindra, designed the stores to feature modular zones that display CelcomDigi’s latest devices and services, supporting the company’s vision to be the top choice for 5G and AI products in Malaysia.

“This marks a key milestone in our retail upgrade,” said CelcomDigi’s Chief Sales and Retail Officer Cheng Weng Hong. “We want to provide a high-tech space with relevant devices, services, and quality customer support.”

CelcomDigi has partnered with Italian design firm Pininfarina to redesign its retail stores, with updated layouts already implemented at 52 locations. — Picture courtesy of CelcomDigi

The updated layout also allows CelcomDigi’s frontliners, known as CD Champions, to deliver more personalised service by engaging directly with customers based on their specific needs.

Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori said the company aims to support the retail sector’s shift towards using digital technology in physical spaces and is pleased to work with CelcomDigi on this effort.