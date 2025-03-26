KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Wearing new clothes is part and parcel of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, with certain colours often becoming popular and widely worn on the first day.

This year, colours such as burgundy, rich brown, royal blue, golden olive, lilac, magenta and teal blue are expected to be the trending colours.

However, amid the excitement of following the trend, some people may find themselves looking dull as the colours they choose for their outfits may not match their skin tones.

While this may seem like a minor issue to some, it can dampen the festive mood for others. According to image and colour consultant Nur Amira Yahaya, a mismatch can cause the face to appear pale and tired or even make a person look older.

She said choosing the right colour not only enhances one’s appearance but also adds a touch of elegance to the wearer.

Nur Amira said the selection of colours would depend on several factors, one of them being the skin’s undertone which can be categorised as warm (golden/yellow), cool (pink/blue) or neutral.

“Then we have the ‘colour season’. Autumn colours are earthy tones... while summer is a hot season, its colours are generally soft pastels. Winter, on the other hand, features bright colours, colours that are new and slightly vibrant,” she told Bernama, adding that every year, certain colours become trendy during Hari Raya.

“This year, for instance, rich brown or dark brown is popular. It leans towards warm tones and falls under the autumn season. However, this colour is not suitable for everyone.”

Image and colour consultant Nur Amira Yahaya says a mismatch can make one appear pale and tired or even make you look older. — Bernama pic

Nur Amira added that certain accessories and makeup can help “rescue” a look if someone insists on wearing colours that might not be flattering.

“If you still want to follow the trend or want to match the colour of your outfit with that of your family members, you can make adjustments with your makeup or choose a suitable colour for your hijab or even hair for those who don’t wear a hijab. The key is to ensure that your face looks radiant,” she said.

To determine the right colours for a person, Nur Amira, a certified consultant from the ByFERIAL Image and Colour Institute in the United States, explained that a colour analysis can be done by placing a white cloth around the face to eliminate any colour distraction. Then, fabric swatches in various tones are placed near the face one by one to observe their effect on a person’s complexion.

Faizal Hamid, a senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi MARA’s College of Creative Arts, agreed that choosing colours that do not complement one’s skin tone can make a person look pale or “less energetic”.

Advising against selecting colours based solely on trends, he said people often make mistakes in choosing the right colour because they are too focused on following trends.

“In reality, each individual should select colours that reflect their personality and boost their confidence, even if those colours are not in trend at the time,” he said.

Faizal also emphasised the importance of choosing appropriate colours for different occasions, especially formal events, where clothes in darker shades like black, dark blue and dark brown are preferred.

“These colours convey professionalism, seriousness and elegance. Black is a classic choice for formal attire like tuxedos or suits. Meanwhile, dark blue and dark brown give an impression of stability and intelligence,” he added. — Bernama