OSLO, March 25 — Norwegian startup 1X Technologies plans to test its Neo Gamma humanoid robot in real-life conditions, in several hundred homes, from 2025. The aim is to teach the robot a number of everyday actions and how to adapt to an environment occupied by humans.

The Neo Gamma robot currently uses artificial intelligence to walk and handle objects, but it's still a long way from being fully autonomous. Recently, 1X demonstrated that its robot could use a vacuum cleaner or water plants, as well as moving around a room avoiding obstacles. However, the robot is still far from infallible, and there are still a huge number of actions and functions it needs to learn before it can truly help people. That's why these real-life tests are crucial to the Neo Gamma's development.

This is the first time that 1X will be testing one of its robots outside the laboratory. The Neo Gamma features an improved on-board artificial intelligence model and a nylon suit making it more “human.” For these tests, scheduled to take place in a domestic setting, 1X plans to use teleoperators who will be able to control the robot remotely, in real time. This initiative will enable the collection of as much data as possible on how the robot operates in a domestic environment. The idea is also to perfect its natural language interactions with household occupants. It should be noted, however, that the selection criteria for these households have not yet been shared.

To help take this next step, 1X can count on a partner of choice: Nvidia. The American giant recently announced the launch of a new, open and customizable artificial intelligence model for humanoid robots. And one of the first robots chosen to test this technology is none other than 1X's Neo Gamma.

So having your own intelligent humanoid robot at home is no longer the stuff of science fiction. A recent Bank of America report suggests that humanoid robots will increasingly become part of our lives. With growing needs in both personal assistance and services, by 2060, there could be as many as three billion humanoid robots active worldwide — 65 per cent of them in domestic environments. — ETX Studio