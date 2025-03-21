KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — D Asia Travels will be participating in the MATTA Fair 2025, set to take place from April 18 to 20 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

During the fair, visitors can explore exclusive travel packages featuring destinations across Asia and Europe, tailored to suit various preferences and budgets.

The agency will offer special promotional rates for Europe tours, highlighting vibrant cities, rich historical landmarks, and places of scenic beauty.

Also on offer are Bali honeymoon packages with luxurious villa stays and high-end hotel options, ideal for couples seeking romantic getaways.

D Asia Travels' highlights at MATTA Fair 2025 will include:

Honeymoon packages: Romantic escapes to Bali, the Maldives, Krabi, Phuket, Kashmir, and Kerala.

Muslim-friendly tours: Itineraries for destinations like Kerala, the Golden Triangle of India, Shimla-Manali, and Kashmir.

International tours: Packages to Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Europe.

Maldives Honeymoon Over water Villa D Asia Travels has many packages on offer.

Among the standout offers are:

“We are excited to bring our exclusive travel packages to the MATTA Fair 2025. This event provides an excellent platform to connect with travelers and showcase our diverse offerings at special prices,” said Anezah Ikbaal, a representative of D Asia Travels

Visitors can meet with experienced travel advisors at booth 2A29 on Level 2 at the MATTA Fair, where they can receive personalised consultations to customise their travel packages.

Admission to the MATTA Fair is free, and the event runs daily from 10am to 9pm.

Complimentary shuttle services will be provided between KL Sentral, Sunway Putra Mall, and Mitec.

For more information, visit D Asia Travels' website.