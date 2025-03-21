MOSCOW, March 21 — Moscow Fashion Week, held in mid-March, became a dynamic crossroads for the global fashion industry, serving as a vital gateway to international markets for emerging regions, with a spotlight on Asia’s rising talent. Brands from six Asian countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Tajikistan, Armenia, and Turkey, captivated audiences with innovative collections that bridged cultural divides and showcased the future of global fashion.

This season’s event not only highlighted the prowess of Asian designers but also reaffirmed the Russian capital’s pivotal role as a global fashion hub.

Three Tajikistan-based brands — Safia Couture, Olimzoda Mahin, and Ikat House — showcased their collections. Each designer expressed their admiration for the city, highlighting the flawless execution of the Moscow Fashion Week. Mahina Rajabova of Safia Couture explained that attending the fashion week is important for new brands to garner attention and seize invaluable opportunities.

China and India, which together account for approximately 19.3 per cent of global GDP, have been among the longstanding participants of the event. For these economic powerhouses, the showcase serves as a strategic gateway to further solidify their presence in the global textile market.

Chinese brand I-LA designer Li Ying also emphasised that Moscow Fashion Week offers a platform for designers from Russia and other countries to showcase their creativity and talents. “It also attracts buyers, media, and fashion lovers from around the world. This global participation promotes cultural exchange and cooperation; diversification and innovation of the fashion industry, and injects new vitality into the fashion scene,” she added.

A significant portion of Russia lies on the Asian continent, underscoring the region’s strong connection to the broader Asian fashion scene. In the latest season, Moscow Fashion Week organisers received over 1,000 applications from both Russian and international brands across 150 cities. North Asia was well-represented by designers such as Alexander Varlakov from Vladivostok, Inniki by Isabella Dordosova, and Ogo Citizen from Yakutsk. On the Moscow catwalk, Alexander Varlakov paid tribute to 1950s fashion trends with architectural silhouettes, waist accents, voluminous skirts, and graceful drapery. The Ogo Citizen brand skillfully blended upcycled techniques, unique material pairings, and eye-catching details like accent seams and distressed effects. In contrast, Inniki by Isabella Dordosova drew inspiration from the mesmerising allure of the Arctic, capturing the textures and hues reminiscent ice, thawing snow, and arctic flowers to portray the delicate, delicate elegance of the northern ecosystem, characterised by the ever-evolving dynamics of change.

In addition to Asian brands, collections from designers based in the USA, Spain, and South Africa also graced the runways of Moscow Fashion Week. For the Malaysian fashion industry, acquainting itself with the participants and the latest trends showcased, could serve as a significant reference and source of inspiration for taking part in the esteemed global platform.